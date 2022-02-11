'Will chase Modi out of power': Telangana CM KCR warns PM

Lashing out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister KCR categorically stated that the Telangana government will not implement the electricity reforms proposed by the NDA government.

Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday, February 11, said if the NDA government fails to extend support for the state's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chased out of power. Speaking at public meeting in Yashwantpur in Jangaon district, KCR said if required he was ready to play a role in national politics to break "Delhi Fort."

"You don't give us national projects, you don't give us medical colleges...If you don't support us, no problem. We will chase you away from power and bring in a government that will help us," he said. He categorically stated that the state government will not implement the electricity reforms proposed by the NDA government in Telangana.

"If required, if there is a necessity to play an influential role in national politics, certainly we should fight for our nation...If you (people) bless me I am ready to break the Delhi Fort. Be careful Narendra Modi. Nobody is scared of your threats," he said. Ridiculing Modi's "doubling the farmers' income" slogan, KCR said with the rising fuel and fertiliser prices investment of farmers has doubled.

He said he came to know through the media that some BJP workers attacked TRS cadre in Jangaon and warned the saffron party that if anyone touches his party men, they would be destroyed. He also alleged that some of the bank defaulters were given safe passage to London.

KCR said his government is committed to implement the Dalitha Bandhu scheme under which each beneficiary will be given Rs 10 lakh to start a business of their choice. He said this year 40,000 dalits would be given funds under the scheme and every year two to three lakh beneficiaries will be offered Dalitha Bandhu. Earlier in the afternoon, he inaugurated the integrated Collectorate in Jangaon.