Will CBI raids target DK Shivakumar during every election? DKS lawyer questions

DK Shivakumar’s lawyer said that the CBI had not provided any information regarding the allegations against him or the reason for the searches

news Controversy

Over five hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation began search and seizure operations at various properties belonging to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar, his lawyer has raised questions regarding the legality of the search.

Speaking to the media outside DK Shivakumar’s Sadashivnagar residence, AS Ponnanna said that the CBI has not furnished any information regarding the case against DK Shivakumar and that the legal team was not aware of the charges levied against him.

The CBI registered an FIR against DK Shivakumar on Saturday after the state government granted permission to conduct a probe against the politician in September last year.

Ponnanna said that on September 28 this year, the Karnataka High Court has granted interim stay on the CBI’s probe sanctioned by the state government.

“They (CBI) have not given any information about the charges against Shivakumar. On September 28 High Court gave interim relief to Shivakumar and it stands so at least until the next hearing in a couple of weeks. If this is the case how can CBI raid his properties? They have not mentioned if it’s the same case or another case,” AS Ponnanna said.

He urged the media to “dig into the matter” as the CBI was tight lipped about the details of the probe. “Without any information or explanation these searches are being conducted. So will there be a raid on DK Shivakumar every time there is an election around the corner?” he questioned.

The CBI conducted searches at residences and properties belonging to Shivakumar on Monday morning. Searches began at 6 am simultaneously at 14 locations - 9 in Bengaluru, 4 in Delhi and one in Mumbai. The CBI in Delhi has recovered Rs 50 lakh cash at one of Shivakumar’s prosperities in the national capital.

In a statement, the CBI said that it is proving a disproportionate assets case against Shivakumar. The CBI’s allegation is that Shivakumar did not disclose income properly.

In September last year, the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money laundering case against Shivakumar, had shared information regarding the politician’s income with the CBI. The ED has alleged in its report to CBI that DK Shivakumar allegedly procured undisclosed assets through money obtained by means of corruption.

The Congress party has vehemently denied the corruption allegations and stated that the CBI is a “stooge” of the BJP government and the raids were “vendetta politics” against Shivakumar, who is the star campaigner for the Congress in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Congress leaders have defended Shivakumar saying that the BJP was targeting him with the upcoming byelections in mind.