‘Will capture more victories in Telugu states’: AP BJP chief on Dubbaka bye-poll win

State BJP president Somu Veerraju said that the party is working on strengthening its base in north Andhra and Rayalaseema ahead of local body polls.

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Somu Veerraju expressed happiness at Raghunandan Rao's victory in Dubbaka bye-election in Telangana on Tuesday and said many more victories will come in the Telugu states. "With a revolutionary spirit and fighting resolve, we will capture many more victories in the Telugu states," said Veerraju.

Sunil Deodhar, BJP national secretary and co-incharge for AP also congratulated Raghunandan Rao for his bye-poll victory. Commenting on Rao's victory and denigrating Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), he claimed that Telugu people are tired of the corruption-ridden family party.

“This victory is an example of how the reign of active party workers of activists can bring about innovative changes in the nation’s politics. With the spirit of the revolution and struggle, we will achieve many more victories in the Telugu states in the coming days,” Veerraju wrote on Twitter.

On the party's progress in Andhra Pradesh, Veerraju said a former minister is going to join BJP soon in Vizianagaram district, which will lead to many more people joining in north Andhra. In Rayalaseema too, in southern Andhra Pradesh, Veerraju said there are many positive signals. "Though bigwigs may not join, activists will join. We also wish the same. MPPs (Mandal Praja Parishad), ZPTCs (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies) and people who are in the field,” he said.

Local body polls in the state were scheduled to take place in March this year, but were postponed due to the pandemic. With major differences arising between the state government and the State Election Commissioners over the past few months, the date for the polls is yet to be declared.

Talking about the two major political outfits in the southern state, Veerraju said that both Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are one and the same for BJP. He alleged that both these parties are “family trading parties.”