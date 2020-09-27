This will be SP Balasubrahmanyam's last song for Rajinikanth

SPB singing for Rajnikanth is a regular feature in most of the latter's films.

Flix Kollywood

Celebrated singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away in Chennai on September 25, after being hospitalised for almost two months. As tributes continue to come pouring in for the legendary singer, many have been sharing some of his best songs on social media. While SPB has recorded close to 40,000 songs in several languages, during his prolific career spanning 50 years, his song for Rajinikanth in his upcoming film Annaatthe will be his last.

The song has been composed by D Imman and penned by lyricist Viveka for the film that is being directed by Siva. Film's music composer D Imman took to Twitter saying, "Legends are Immortal! You will be in our hearts forever! With the Legendary SPB uncle while recording an energetic song for Our Superstar @rajinikanth sirâ€™s #Annaatthe Lyric by @Viveka_Lyrics @directorsiva â€˜s directorial n @sunpictures â€˜s production #DImmanMusical #RIPSPBSir"

Legends are Immortal!

You will be in our hearts forever!

With the Legendary SPB uncle while recording an energetic song for Our Superstar @rajinikanth sirâ€™s #Annaatthe Lyric by @Viveka_Lyrics @directorsiva â€˜s directorial n @sunpictures â€˜s production #DImmanMusical#RIPSPBSir pic.twitter.com/bdQ3yUzUJk September 25, 2020

Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth in the lead is being directed by Siva and produced by Sun Pictures. This film also stars Khushbu, Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh among others.

SPB singing for Rajnikanth is a regular feature in most of his films. "My name is Billa" from the 1980 Tamil film Billa is one of the earliest hit songs in which the two had collaborated together. Since then, SPB has sung songs like "Na Autokaaran" (Baashha) "Oruvan Oruvan" (Muthu), "Em Peru Padayappa" (Padayappa), to the most recent "Chumma Kizhi" (Darbar) for Rajini.

Other chartbusters tinclude "Athanda Ithanda" from Arunachalam, "Vandenthda Paalkaran" from Annamalai, "Rakkamma Kaiyya Thattu" from Thalapathi, "Devuda Devuda" from Chandramukhi, "Ballelakkha" from Sivaji, "O Nanba" from Linga, "Enge Pogutho Vaanam" from Kochadiyaan and "Puthiya Manitha" from Endhiran.

Reacting to the news of SPB's passing, Rajini in a video message on Friday said, "I'm in deep pain and shock over his passing. There cannot be anyone in India who isn't a fan of SPB's voice and songs. Those who knew him loved him more than his voice and songs. That's because of his humanity. He respected everyone, and without seeing them as big or small, he gave them his regard, love. He was such a great and loving man."

(Content provided by Digital Native)