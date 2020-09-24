‘Will be remembered for his selfless service’: Tributes pour in for Suresh Angadi

Angadi passed away at the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Wednesday, days after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

news Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and said he will always be remembered for his service to the nation and the BJP.

Angadi passed away at the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Wednesday, days after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of MoS Railways and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Suresh Angadi ji. He will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and party. My deepest condolences are with his family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Amit Shah tweeted.

Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of MoS Railways and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Suresh Angadi ji. He will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and party. My deepest condolences are with his family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 23, 2020

“Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/2QDHQe0Pmj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2020

A fourth-term MP from Belagavi in Karnataka, Angadi is the first Union minister to have died of coronavirus.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the death of Suresh Angadi.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family, close relatives & friends of Union Minister of State Shri Suresh Angadi, on his sad demise. May his soul rest in peace," Banerjee tweeted.

My heartfelt condolences to the family, close relatives & friends of Union Minister of State Shri Suresh Angadi, on his sad demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 23, 2020

Tributes poured in from Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda who joined many others in condoling the death of the minister.

Yediyurappa said he was shocked to learn about Angadi's demise and could not believe it.

"It is a shock to hear the news of the untimely demise of senior leader and Union Railway Minister Shri Suresh Angadi. Can't believe it," Yediyurappa said.

"Angadi was a polite, gentle and popular leader. His death is a great loss not only to the party, the state but also to the entire country,” he said in a statement in Bengaluru.

JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda tweeted: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways and four-term MP from Belagavi Shri Suresh Angadi."

I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways and four-term MP from Belagavi Shri. Suresh Angadi @SureshAngadi_ .

He was like a younger brother to me. I feel terrible losing him. This is an unbearable loss to our nation.

1/2 — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) September 23, 2020

Calling Angadi his younger brother, Gowda said he felt terrible at losing him. "This is an unbearable loss to our nation," Gowda said.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Suresh Angadi, the Union Railway Minister for State and a popular MP from Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency," Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

Others who condoled the death of Angadi were Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, D V Sadananda Gowda, Deputy Chief Ministers Laxman Savadi, Govind Karjol, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is also the state BJP chief.