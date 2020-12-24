Will approach Governor again to hold Assembly session on farm laws: Kerala CM Pinarayi

Speaking at the press meet, CM said that the protest of farmers are still continuing and the issue should be considered as an emergency.

news Politics

The Kerala cabinet has decided to again approach Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with recommendation to hold an Assembly session for discussing and passing a resolution against the contentious farm laws brought by the Union government. Speaking at the press meet, CM said that the protests of farmers are still continuing and the issue should be considered as an emergency. “Detailed discussion is required on how our state will be affected by this,” he said.

“A recommendation was earlier given to the Governor for holding an Assembly session on December 23 (Thursday), but it was not approved. The cabinet has now decided to again recommend the Governor to call the 21st session of the 14th Kerala Assembly on December 31,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

The Governor had rejected the earlier recommendation given by state government to convene the special session on December 23 on the ground that there was no urgency since a special session was slated to be convened on January 8, 2021. Following this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to the Governor, pointing out that in a democracy, the Governor has to give consent to the decision of a democratically elected government.

In response, the Governor wrote a reply to the CM, criticising him alleging that the contents of the letter was leaked to the media before the Governor got it.

Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan too had reacted strongly and said that it was for the Cabinet to decide on the urgency of convening the Assembly session. He said that the Governor must take the state government into confidence and take a decision accordingly.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had written to President Ram Nath Kovind to recall the Governor for disallowing the Assembly's special session.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Oomen Chandy told the media state government should issue an ordinance against the farm laws and not be content with passage of a resolution in the House.

(With inputs from IANS)

