Wildlife documentary ‘Wild Karnataka’ bags 2 National Awards

The film’s storyline shows the diversity of habitats and species of flora and fauna found across the state.

Wild Karnataka, a documentary on the state’s wildlife has won two awards at the 67th National Film Awards announced on Monday. The documentary bagged the best exploration film (non-feature) award, while famous English broadcaster and environmentalist Sir David Attenborough, received a National Award for ‘Best Narration/Voice Over’ for the film.

The Award for the best Narration/ Voice Over for Non-Feature Films goes to Wild Karnataka (English) by Sir David Attenborough pic.twitter.com/5MwznPL1R2 — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 22, 2021

Helmed by wildlife photographers and filmmakers Amoghavarsha and Kalyan Varma, the documentary explores the biodiversity of Karnataka. It was presented by the Forest Department. The documentary’s storyline shows the diverse range of habitats and species of flora and fauna found across the state. The film had music by Grammy winner Ricky Kej.

Amoghavarsha, one of the filmmakers, in his Instagram stories expressed his gratitude to David Attenborough for his narration and also dedicated the award to the state of Karnataka, the people involved in the project and their efforts. Calling it a humbling experience, he wrote, “It’s been a very humbling experience. Thanks for all your wishes. It’s an award for our state, the people and their conservation efforts.”

The film was completed in 2019, and was screened at the United Nations headquarters on World Wildlife Day. The film reportedly took over four years to be shot and had a theatrical release in India on January 17, 2020.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also tweeted a congratulatory message for the makers of the film in Kannada.

The 67th edition of the National Awards that were announced on Monday was deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Feature film Akshi (yet to be released) received the award for Best Kannada Film. Subsequently, action director Vivek Mor won the award for best stunt choreography for Avane Srimannarayana. He had previously won the award for his work in KGF: Chapter 1. Meanwhile, Pingara, the Tulu film that portrays caste prejudice and won the NETPAC International Jury award at the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020, was adjudged the best Tulu film. Filmmaker PR Ramdas Naidu found a special mention by the jury for his book Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava.