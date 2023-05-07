Wild tusker Arikkomban relocated from Kerala enters human settlements in TN

The Tamil Nadu forest department has constituted 120 strong forces to keep vigil on the entry of the wild elephant Arikkomban into human settlements.

The wild tusker Arikomban, relocated from Chinnakanal in Idukki district to the Mangaladevi forests in Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) around 110 km away, has entered the human habitations in Tamil Nadu creating fear among the people. The elephant, which has killed around six people and destroyed more than 300 houses in the Chinnakanal area, was relocated exactly a week ago on April 29. Arikomban was captured after being tranquilized by the Kerala forest department team and later pushed into an animal ambulance with the support of four Kumki elephants.

Arikomban was fitted with a radio collar after he was tranquilized and the Kerala forest department was monitoring the signals that were being received from the animal. The Kerala forest department has warned the Tamil Nadu counterparts that the elephant was roaming in Tamil Nadu forest areas and was reaching areas close to human habitats. The wild elephant, according to local people, entered the human settlements late on Friday night and early Saturday morning and tried to destroy crops. Forest guards and local farmers drove the animal away.

According to Tamil Nadu forest department officials, the animal had tried to enter human settlements in Meghamala, Iravingalar and Manamalar areas. The Tamil Nadu forest department has constituted a 120 strong force to keep vigil on the entry of the wild elephant in the human settlements and to wade away the animal using gun shots and throwing country made firearms.