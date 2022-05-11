Wife, children of Kerala cop found dead at their residence, probe on

The womanâ€™s husband Rameez, a police official, has been taken in for questioning as he would allegedly abuse his wife.

news Crime

In a tragic incident, three members of a family, including two children, were found dead at their residence in Keralaâ€™s Alappuzha on Tuesday, May 10. The deceased were the wife and children of a police official, Rameez, and police suspect that this was a case of murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Najeela (28), their son Tippu Sultan (5) and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Malala. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

According to police, Najeela and the children would allegedly face domestic abuse at the hands of Rameez, and they would purportedly argue frequently. Their quarrels would also require police intervention, they said. Najeelaâ€™s family has filed a complaint against Rameez, following which he was taken into custody for questioning. Rameez, who hails from Vattappally in Alappuzha, works at the aid post of the Alappuzha Medical College.

According to The Hindu, while the police suspect it to be a case of murder-suicide, the exact cause of the deaths will be determined after post-mortem examination reports come out.

Read: Month after Kerala journalistâ€™s suicide in Bengaluru, accused husband still on the run

(With IANS inputs)

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.