Why the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire slot game is underrated

Online casino players love themed slots. Itâ€™s not a surprise that a widely popular game show like Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has also breached the online casino industry with its own slot game. You can scour the internet to find themed slot games about media giants like Marvel Comics or the James Bond film series.

In this case, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is one of the most popular TV shows of all time. The show itself has a simple concept with contestants answering questions that escalate in value and difficulty. Of course, the slot game is well known for online casino regulars but it remains underrated amongst casual players. Letâ€™s talk about why it is a strong slot game.

It emulates the iconic game show experience

Despite it being a slot game, you can see that it is heavily inspired by the popular game show. From the audio to the aesthetic design, you can see that this slot was made by developers, Big Time Gaming, who were passionate about Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

The design is instantly recognizable since you are probably playing the game because you are interested in the game show too. That famous studio setting is right there behind the slot which is awesome to see as the primary backdrop.

For the game itself, itâ€™s a pretty fun slot to play. It still holds the classic slots model and it has some solid rewards and mechanics behind it. You can feel that you can win money from this game just like the game show which is an awesome experience to have.

There are jackpots here which should gravitate players towards this game. Free spins are also included which strengthens the gameâ€™s replayability. It should be noted that there are also lifelines in this slot game but it is integrated into the free spin function.

Ask The Audience - answer odds are revealed to the player

Phone A Friend - the most likely answer is revealed to the player

50/50 - two incorrect answers are removed

This is not the trivia question that you will have because all of these are just in the free spin sections. However, it does replicate the feeling of playing on the game show itself which is a great callback for fans of the show.

The WWTBAM slot is great for progressive jackpot fans

This slot game is a great choice to play if youâ€™re a fan of progressive jackpot slots. For those who are unaware, it is a jackpot that increases each time the game is played. This format usually convinces people to keep playing because there is light at the end of the tunnel with the big jackpots that you can win.

Many slots and video poker games revolve around this concept and it has become a widely popular format. Of course, some people are not fans, which means that the WWTBAM slot game is probably not for them. However, that is pretty rare in the online casino industry because the progressive jackpot slot is one of the most popular formats in the world.

If you want to play an underrated slot game, you should try the WWTBAM slot game. It is filled with so many easter eggs that relate to the show which will be a big hit for the fans.

As long as you want to play a progressive jackpot slot, you canâ€™t go wrong with playing this game. The rewards are plentiful and it would be a shame if people leave it out of their slot game rotation. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire should be a bigger name in the slots scene and this is a reminder that you should try it out.

