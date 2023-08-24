Why a part-time sweeper’s expulsion is a heated topic in the Puthuppally byelection

Even as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) jumped at the opportunity to criticise the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Ministers in the government stated that Sathiyamma had been sacked for impersonation.

news Politics

Controversy erupted in Puthuppally, that is set to go to polls in September, after 52-year-old PO Sathiyamma alleged that she was dismissed from her job as part-time sweeper in a veterinary sub-centre under the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) after she spoke highly of late Oommen Chandy to a news channel on August 19. According to Sathiyamma, the next day, she was informed that she cannot continue in the job. Even as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) jumped at the opportunity to criticise the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Ministers in the government stated that Sathiyamma had been sacked for impersonation.

Sathiyamma has been working as a part-time sweeper at the veterinary hospital for the past 12 years. “When I joined in 2011, the office was in Vaikom, it was from there that I used to collect my salary of Rs 2000 then. Four years ago, the appointment to the post was handed over to the Kudumbasree. Even after that, I continued in the job with the support of the Kudumbasree. As they knew my difficulties, they were okay with it,” Sathiyamma told the media. The Kudumbashree unit in-charge of appointing part-time sweepers to the veterinary sub-centre is the Aiswarya Kudumbasree unit in Puthuppally.

In her August 19 media interview, Sathiyamma had told the channel that Oommen Chandy had helped her a lot when her son died years ago. She also said that he helped her at the time of her daughter’s marriage. On August 20, she was informed of her dismissal, she said.

Finding this to be perfect campaign material, the Congress-led UDF used Sathiyamma’s media interview to their advantage. The UDF has fielded Chandy Oommen, the late Congress leader’s son, as its candidate from Puthuppally. The allegations led to heated discussions in the media, with Congress leaders lashing out against the ruling CPI(M). Opposition leaderVD Satheesan called the government “heartless and politically intolerant”.

This was when Cooperation Minister VN Vasavan and Minister of Animal Husbandry J Chinchu Rani told the media that Sathiyamma was expelled for impersonation. She had forged documents and was working in the name of another person, Liji Mol, the ministers said. They said that Sathiyamma’s term had ended six months back and that she worked another six more months by impersonating Liji Mol.

Sathiyamma agreed that she had been working at the veterinary hospital even during the term of Liji Mol. According to her, both Liji and the Aiswarya Kudumbasree unit knew about the arrangement. However, Liji Mol denied any knowledge of the arrangement and accused Sathiyamma of forging the documents and faking her signature. Liji Mol also filed a complaint with Kottayam Superintendent of Police.

The leadership of the Aiswarya Kudumbasree unit, where Sathiyamma was a member, also told the media that Sathiyamma’s term had expired six months ago.

A panchayat member from Kottayam district told TNM that Sathiyamma had continued to work at the veterinary sub-centre based on an internal arrangement between the Kudumbasree unit and the veterinary centre. According to local politicians, this internal agreement was used as an excuse to sack her after Sathiyamma spoke highly of Oommen Chandy.

“When the appointment was given to Kudumbasree four years ago, Sathiyamma was already working there. So she had an agreement with other members of the Kudumbasree that she will continue working there. Considering her financial issues, the others also agreed. As per norms, one member from the Kudumbasree unit can work for up to six months in the centre, after which they have to take turns. But there were no turns, she continued working there,” said the member.