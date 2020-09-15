The Union Ministry of Culture has come under criticism after it has announced an expert committee for conducting 'Holistic study of origin and evolution of Indian culture'. Leaders from opposition parties and activists have alleged that the list of 16 'experts' does not have a single member from minority or Dalit communities in the country.
DMK MP Kanimozhi was amongst the first leaders to ask, "Why is there not even a single member from the minority community in the expert committee to conduct a study on Indian culture. Can’t minorities and Dalits speak about Indian culture? Or are they ineligible?"
இந்திய கலாச்சாரம் குறித்து ஆய்வு செய்ய மத்திய அரசு நியமித்துள்ள குழுவில் ஏன் ஒரு சிறுபான்மையினர் கூட இடம்பெறவில்லை ?
சிறுபான்மையினரோ, தலித்துகளோ, இந்திய கலாச்சாரம் குறித்து பேசக்கூடாதா ? அல்லது அவர்கள் தகுதியற்றவர்களா ? pic.twitter.com/JuM2NtYNUV— Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) September 15, 2020
The circular issued by the Press and Information Bureau stated that the study will look into the origin and evolution of Indian culture till upto 12,000 years ago and its interfaces with other cultures of the world. The members listed are -
1. KN Dikshit, Chairman, Indian Archaeological society
2. Dr RS Bish, former Joint Director general, Archaeological survey of India
3. Dr BR Mani, Former Director General, National Museum
4. Prof Santosh Shukla, Jawaharlal Nehru University
5. Dr Ramesh Kumar Pandey, Vice Chancellor, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth
6. Prof Makkhan Lal, Director, Institute of Heritage Management, Vivekananda International Foundation
7. Dr GN Srivastava, former Additional Director General, Geographical Survey of India
8. Justice Dr Mukundkam Sharma, Chancellor, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth
9. Prof PN Shastri, Vice Chancellor, Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan
10. Prof RC Sharma, Head, Department of Linguistics, University of Delhi
11. Prof KK Mishra, Dean, Anthropology, University of Hyderabad
12. Dr Balram Shukla, Department of Sanskrit, University of Delhi
13. Prof Azad Kaushik, Scientist and international thinker, Canada
14. Pt M R Sharma, Chairman, Sangmarg, World Brahmin Federation
15. Representative from Ministry of Culture
16. Representative from Archaeological Survey of India
Several people on social media have also questioned the list of names presented for its lack of diversity and for the inclusion of a member from the World Brahmin Federation.
No woman but there is world brahmin association president. Which culture will they write about? https://t.co/jPXTLQOWsI pic.twitter.com/TfM1bwtFsF— Kavitha Muralidharan (@kavithamurali) September 15, 2020
Singer TM Krishna meanwhile alleged that the list exposed the government's bigoted, casteist, patriarchal nature.
This committee constituted by the Govt of India to study Indian Culture is proof if its bigoted, casteist, patriarchal nature. Culture is where the most damage is being done. We are ignoring it at our own peril. https://t.co/Jhcz5jKBVg— T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) September 15, 2020