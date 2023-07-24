Why it’s not easy for Samastha, Kerala’s largest Muslim org, to take a Left turn

There is a group of leaders in the organisation who want it to take a Left route, but such a shift is not easy and cannot be done immediately.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, also known as EK Samastha, is arguably the largest Muslim body in the state of Kerala with control over more than 10,000 madrasas spread across the state. It also holds the lion’s share of mosques and other Islamic institutes as well. Despite its influence and power, it has historically refrained from directly interfering in political issues that affect the community at large, leaving such matters to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) – a constituent of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). However, recent developments indicate that the scenario could change.

Samastha and IUML share many commonalities. Both are deeply interconnected and would struggle to exist independently if they were to part ways. One of the factors that strengthen the relationship between IUML and Samastha is the presence of the Panakkad Sayyid (said to be descendants of Prophet Muhammad) family members in both organisations. Nevertheless, there have always been voices within both organisations expressing opposition to the strong ties between them. These dissenting voices now appear to be growing louder, particularly within Samastha, and they want the body formed in 1926 to align with the Left.

Widening rift

In recent months, there have been multiple instances where Samastha and IUML have taken different positions. The most recent example was the discussion about protests against the proposed legislation on a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The Communist Party of India (Marxist) held a national seminar in Kozhikode on July 15, opposing the Union government’s proposed implementation of the UCC. The CPI(M)’s state secretary, MV Govindan, invited Samastha to participate in the seminar, and Samastha agreed to attend. However, this decision didn’t go well with many IUML members.

Lately, Samastha was seen making unilateral decisions without involving the IUML and engaging in direct talks with the government. This has caused tensions, as was seen when the state government announced that appointments to the State Waqf Board would be made through the Public Service Commission (PSC). Both the IUML and Samastha followers criticised this decision. However, when the IUML wanted Samastha to mention their opposition to the Waqf board matter during Friday prayer sermons, Samastha took a different stance. Following this, the IUML held a convention in Kozhikode, which Samastha once again refused to join. Instead, Samastha sent its representatives to engage with the state government. Eventually, the controversial move was withdrawn.

Recent developments within Samastha indicate that some influential members of the organisation are moving away from the IUML and leaning towards the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPI(M). This shift is a cause for concern for the IUML since these individuals hold sway in the organisation and have followers who consider both the IUML and Samastha as their political party and religious organisation, respectively. One contributing factor to this shift could be the vocal nature of the current Samastha president, Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, in contrast to his predecessors, who were pious but not as outspoken.

Early last year, there was controversy when a resolution was passed at the golden jubilee celebrations of Samastha’s Malappuram district wing cautioning the Muslims in the state about attempts to instil atheism among them. It said aligning with Communists is dangerous. However, Jifri Thangal clarified that he had not vetted any such resolution and demanded to avoid using his photo in the news about the resolution – this was an indication of Samastha’s changing policy towards the Left parties.

CPI(M) seminar

The CPI(M)’s seminar put the IUML in a difficult position as they received an invitation, while their ally, the Congress, did not, sparking discussions about the IUML aligning with the Left once again. However, the IUML ultimately decided not to participate in the seminar, questioning the intentions behind it and alleging that the CPI(M) was attempting to “divide people.”

PK Kunhalikutty, National General Secretary of Indian Union Muslim League, while addressing the media about the party’s decision not to be part of the seminar, categorically denied any rift with Samastha and said it had no objection with the Sunni scholar association taking part in the seminar. Jifri Thangal, also clarified that it will lend support to the UCC protests even if they are organised by IUML and Congress, putting an end to the controversy.

The IUML’s decision not to participate in the seminar, obviously, dealt a blow to the CPI(M)’s attempts to attract Samastha and possibly a section of IUML leaders and followers. This outcome can also be seen as a relief for the Congress since they would lose influence in Malabar if they were to let go of the IUML. This comes amid speculations that a senior leader of IUML wanted the party to be part of the seminar, but following the meeting held at the residence of party’s president Sayyid Sadiqali Shihab Thangal in Panakkad, Malappuram. Apparently there was resistance from other party colleagues and finally a consensus on not attending the event was reached.

The CPI(M) seminar also faced criticism from various quarters for not inviting any Muslim women leaders or representatives from Muslim organisations to be part of the discussion. Prominent Muslim women have alleged that CPI(M), by not inviting Muslim women on stage to speak their minds on UCC, was trying not to ruffle Samastha feathers.

During an interview with TNIE, published on July 16, titled ‘Samastha is not the 'B team' of any political party,’ Jifri Thangal was asked about the perception that Samastha and the CPI(M} are getting closer. He emphasised that Samastha has no special relationship with any political party, stating, “We share a good rapport with anyone who treats us with respect and responds positively to our just demands. It does not mean we are becoming Communists.”

He also said that the LDF government has supported Samastha on genuine issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the UCC, and said he connected with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when he invited him to a function on the CAA. "He keeps his word and has good behaviour," added Jifri. He also referred to an earlier incident involving a Muslim scholar calling for the burning of the communist party flag, stating that it is no longer relevant.

But there are strong voices within the outfit who are opposed to the bonhomie. Bahaudeen Muhammad Nadvi, a Samastha Mushawara (decision making body) member and Vice Chancellor of Darul Huda Islamic University, was vocal against the move to join forces with Communists. In a Facebook post, he stated that Samastha leaders have no history of making friends with atheist (communist) political parties. In a press conference held in Malappuram on Monday, July 17, he reiterated his previous stance and said the Communists have mistreated Muslims. He also stated that Samastha's decision to participate in the CPi(M) seminar was not made by Mushawara. but by the organisation’s office bearers, as the last meeting was held two months ago and the recent discussion on the UCC surfaced afterward.

Will Samastha join forces with CPI(M)?

Will the Samastha make a clear move to join forces with the CPI(M) anytime soon? The answer is that there is a group of leaders in the organisation who want it to take a Left route, but such a shift is not easy and cannot be done immediately. It is not easy for Samastha to undermine the influence of the Panakkad family, which is respected by both Samastha and IUML followers. Their leadership remains intact and unquestioned.

There are ongoing efforts to elevate Jifri Thangal, also from the Sayyid family, and to create a cult around him, but it is not easy to replicate the impact and influence enjoyed by the Panakkad family, starting from PMSA Pookoya Thangal to his sons Mohammed Ali Shihab, Umar Ali Shihab, Hyder Ali Shihab, and now Sadiqali Shihab.

Jifri Thangal is also not as experienced as many of his peers in the organisation and was inducted into the 40-member Mushawara – the top decision-making body – only recently. Many followers are critical of his outspoken nature as he often makes remarks about issues without consulting his colleagues and sometimes without giving proper thought to the consequences it might have.

However, as they say in politics, anything could happen, and only time will tell.