Why Chandra Shekhar Azad's politics of grand gestures is vital

The notions of public and private space in India is regulated by caste. Chandra Shekhar Azad’s presence in public spaces is defying these notions of caste.

Voices Politics

It was back in 2017 when, for the first time, I came across the names of Bhim Army and Chandra Shekhar Azad through a documentary made by The Quint. Post Rohith Vemula and the Una Dalit uprising, this was yet another movement in anti-caste politics that reminded me of the politics of the Dalit Panthers in Maharashtra, and armed rebellion by Dalits in the 1970s around Srikakulam against the Kamma landlords. During these initial encounters, I felt this may be a region-specific mobilisation, limited to western Uttar Pradesh, which has had militant Dalit mobilisations earlier. But gradually, I saw that I was wrong in my assessment. The phenomenon of the Bhim Army grew beyond the frontiers of western UP.

Post the Saharanpur violence on Dalits by the Thakurs in 2017, Chandra Shekhar Azad and many of his colleagues went underground, and from there, he announced that he would come to Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, and address a protest gathering. Protesters from across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab had come for the gathering. The Bhim Army chief appeared there amidst thousands of protestors, marking a grand gesture before being arrested by the police under the National Security Act. The grand presence of Chandrasekhar Azad – and that particular gesture in New Delhi on the day – was widely felt among Dalits across the country. A new leader was born that day.

This was the beginning of a series of many grand gestures Chandra Shekhar Azad would go on to make in the consecutive years, post his release from jail in 2018.

Bhim Army emerging as an autonomous entity within Dalit politics was something hard to grasp from various quarters. Unlike Jignesh Mevani — another Dalit leader from Gujarat who kept shifting stands and also got close to the civil societies and liberal circles of New Delhi, emulating their articulations and sharing stages with the likes of Kanhaiya Kumar — Chandra Shekhar Azad did not let that happen.