Why BS Yediyurappa has appealed to migrant workers to stay back in the state

The government wants to resume economic activities, especially construction work, and is keen to retain the labour force.

Coronavirus Lockdown

Transport facilities for migrant workers in Karnataka seeking to return to their homes in other states was restricted on Tuesday. This, after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to migrant workers stranded in the state due to COVID-19 lockdown not to leave for their home towns and instead assured them work, pointing to easing of norms allowing construction and industrial activities in non-red zones. "I appeal to labourers with folded hands don't pay heed to any rumors, it is the responsibility of the government to see to that you get work at the place you were working... don't take hasty decision of going to your natives. Stay here and work, as in the past," Yediyurappa said on Tuesday. Sources in the Karnataka government say that there are lakhs of migrant workers in Bengaluru and one train accommodates just 1,200 workers. Therefore, the government will have to arrange trains for a whole month if all workers have to be transported. Another reason behind the appeal is that the government wants to resume economic activities, especially construction work, and is keen to retain the labour force. There is also within the industry and government that given their experiences in the past few weeks, many of them may choose not to come back after the lockdown is lifted, thereby seriously impacting the workforce.

Karnataka also wants states like Bihar, Jhrkhand and Uttar Pradesh to assure that these workers would be allowed to enter their respective states and will be placed in quarantine.

"Until the states permit, we will not send the workers from here. They should stay in the camps they are staying in and the government will ensure that they will be given ration,” R Ashok, Karnataka Revenue Minister told reporters on Monday night.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with members of the state’s builders’ association in Bengaluru to discuss the problems faced by migrant workers in the city. The Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that the builders appealed to the Chief Minister to restrict the travel of migrant workers back to their homes stating that “unnecessary travel of migrant workers has to be controlled”. The builders explained that they had set up colonies for workers with essential facilities and pointed out that construction activities had already begun.