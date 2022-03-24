Why 'Boycott RRR' in Karnataka trended on Twitter ahead of release

Team ‘RRR’ has said that they are working to ensure that the Kannada version reaches more screens in the state.

Flix Cinema

The upcoming period drama RRR, which is helmed by SS Rajamouli and is one of the most awaited movies of the year, is gearing up for its grand release on March 25, after facing delays due to the pandemic. Starring actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in the lead, RRR is set to release in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR have dubbed their characters in Kannada themselves.

However, ahead of the magnum opus’s release, the team hit a roadblock when they received backlash from audiences based in Karnataka. Kannada movie buffs took to social media to express their disappointment that the Kannada version of the film is only screening in a few theatres across the state. #BoycottRRRinKarnataka trended on Twitter after fans noted that they are only able to book tickets for the Telugu or Hindi versions of RRR in Karnataka.

Responding to the concerns raised by audiences, team RRR announced on Wednesday, March 23 that they are working to ensure that the Kannada version reaches more screens in the state. KVN Productions, the banner handling the distribution for the Kannada version of RRR, tweeted, "As you are aware, RRR is all set to hit the screen on the 25th of March. The lead actors of RRR, Mr. Ram Charan and Mr. NTR Jr. have put in special efforts to learn Kannada and for the first time have dubbed in their own voice. We understand that you would love to witness the magnum opus in Kannada language.”

Dear @ssrajamouli - You spoke so much about releasing #RRR in Kannada. You even spoke about your Kannada roots in many platforms but when the time has come to stand for Kannada, you have sadly chickened out.

Not a single Kannada version. You are ignoring and insulting kannadigas pic.twitter.com/qJfRVSh9b4 March 22, 2022

KGF2 telugu version will release in telugu states. Will you guys allow KGF2 kannada version to be released all over telugu states??

Tamil version in Tamilnadu

Malayalam in kerala

Hindi in north India

But why not kannada in karnataka?? #BoycottRRRinKarnataka https://t.co/I7M0NV0qg0 — ರಾಜೇಶ್ ಜಯರಾಮ | Rajesh Jayarama❤ (@rajeshj_93) March 23, 2022

#BoycottRRRinKarnataka#WewantRRRinKannada



Karnataka people



1. They want to see #RRRMovie in Kannada.



2. They are requesting to release Kannada version.



3. Kannada people love @RRRMovie

And want to see in Kannada.



4. Nothing against Rajmouli or any actor here. — KGF Chapter 2 (@KGFCh2onApr14) March 23, 2022

#rrr #BoycottRRRinKarnataka



To all those abusing ss rajamouli... Look how the UK distributor has alloted shows... Its entirely the fault of karnataka distributor.. I dont understand why a businessman wouldn't release in kannada for more reach in rural karnataka pic.twitter.com/5FqrA2nkKP — Crs (@crsh_hyd) March 23, 2022

The issue is not with RRR film

THEY WILL AND THEY WANT TO RELEASE IN THE KANNADA VERSION ALSO

THAT IS WHY THEY HAVE DUBBED IN KANNADA THAT TO THE OWN ACTORS HAVE SPOKE IN KANNADA NOT THE DUBBING ACTORS

The issue is being by the Kannada distributors and the theatres in the Kar — T H A R U N (@it_is_not_me_47) March 23, 2022

Saying that they are taking all the necessary steps for this, KVN Productions further wrote, “Hence, the convincing act with reluctant theatre owners to play the Kannada version of 'RRR' is in full swing. We will do everything in our control to bring the Kannada version to as many screens by tomorrow. We hope that you support us by watching the Kannada version and helping us add more screens across the state. Thank you for your love and understanding.”

This is not the first time that pan-Indian films releasing in Karnataka have failed to secure screenings for Kannada dubbed films in theatres. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's pan-Indian project Pushpa which hit the big screens in December last year, courted a similar controversy when the Kannada dubbed version of Pushpa was available only in one screen across Bangalore.

READ: Hike in RRR ticket prices: Will Rajamouli’s magnum opus pull film buffs back to theatres?