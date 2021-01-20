Become a Member

Post the series win in Australia, social media users took potshots at Kohli for having taken paternity leave.

Why abuse Kohli for personal choice Fans back skipper on taking paternity leave
TNM Staff

While Indian fans across the world are celebrating the magnificent test series win in Australia under stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, the teamâ€™s regular captain Virat Kohli finds himself in the middle of an unwanted controversy. Some social media users criticised him for going on paternity leave when the team was in the middle of a tough series in Australia, especially after the team crumbled in the first test at Adelaide to lose by a big margin.  

One Twitter user compared Kohli to Mohammed Siraj who chose to stay back despite the demise of his father while the former went on paternity leave to be with his wife, Anushka Sharma, for the birth of their first child. This, despite Kohli announcing that he will be going on paternity leave after the first test and being granted the same by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), even before embarking on the tour. 

Others were quick to defend Kohli and said that he shouldnâ€™t be attacked for his personal choices. They also pointed out that Kohli had continued to play his Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka on the same day that his father passed away in 2006. A Twitter user also recounted her experience to elucidate how difficult childbirth is, and how much her partner's support meant at the time. "I love cricket, but if you can't see why someone might choose to do what he did, you can at least not judge," she said.

Some users also pointed out tongue-in-cheek that Kohli should remain on paternity leave for a longer period, as the series win in Australia was achieved without his services for the major part of the tour. 

Another user pointed out that India won the series, and underscored the fact that it was a team effort which made the feat possible. 

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday pulled off a dramatic win on the final day of a pulsating test match at the Gabba in Brisbane to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. In the process, they broke Australiaâ€™s enviable record at the Gabba of having not lost a test match at this venue in 32 years. 

Congratulating the team on its achievement, Kohli said it was an exemplary performance. 

