'Why abuse Kohli for personal choice?' Fans back skipper on taking paternity leave

Post the series win in Australia, social media users took potshots at Kohli for having taken paternity leave.

While Indian fans across the world are celebrating the magnificent test series win in Australia under stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, the teamâ€™s regular captain Virat Kohli finds himself in the middle of an unwanted controversy. Some social media users criticised him for going on paternity leave when the team was in the middle of a tough series in Australia, especially after the team crumbled in the first test at Adelaide to lose by a big margin.

One Twitter user compared Kohli to Mohammed Siraj who chose to stay back despite the demise of his father while the former went on paternity leave to be with his wife, Anushka Sharma, for the birth of their first child. This, despite Kohli announcing that he will be going on paternity leave after the first test and being granted the same by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), even before embarking on the tour.

Virat kohli leaved team India during hard time (36 all out) for paternity, but Mohammed siraj stayed in Australia even after his father's death. That's the difference between Professional player & Patriot player. @BCCI @imVkohli #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/wspKyif6Ov â€” Rohit Shettiwar (@ShettiwarRohit) January 19, 2021

27% balls of whole series bowled to indian team were faced by Pujara and our head coach on mic says it's Virat's team, credit goes to Virat.



WTF man, appreciate Pujara and other youngsters who gave their best in this series. Virat Kohli was on unnecessary paternity leave. January 19, 2021

Why are we giving credit to Kohli for the series win against Australia? Any other leader of men would have stayed back, sacrificed his personal interest, nursed back the team to regain its self respect after the humiliating 36-10 score. @BCCI @SGanguly99 â€” K Giriprakash (@Gprakash1) January 20, 2021

Virat Kohli is a good batsman, no doubt. But , as a leader is poor. He left his team when his team needed him most on pretext of paternity leave. An Escapist! â€” Shubhro Banerjee (@shubhro1963) January 13, 2021

Others were quick to defend Kohli and said that he shouldnâ€™t be attacked for his personal choices. They also pointed out that Kohli had continued to play his Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka on the same day that his father passed away in 2006. A Twitter user also recounted her experience to elucidate how difficult childbirth is, and how much her partner's support meant at the time. "I love cricket, but if you can't see why someone might choose to do what he did, you can at least not judge," she said.

Ok, cricket before all else bros. News flash - childbirth is bloody difficult. And your birth partner does more than take a video or celebrate at the end.



Thread



(graphic, sorry, but really, you guys need it) â€” Sarayu Pani (@sarayupani) January 19, 2021

#ViratKohli's father passed away in 2006 & on the same day of his demise, Virat continued to play for his Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. Scored crucial 90 runs too. That's so much professionalism & dedication for a 18 years lad. Why are we abusing him for personal choices? â€” SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) January 19, 2021

The fact that there are so many memes & jokes around Virat Kohli taking time off in the form of paternity leave underscores an issue of great magnitude in our country & our society.

Please people! Let the good men be! #IndiavsAustralia â€” Chitra Ranade (@chits85) January 19, 2021

Mohd Siraj is a hero. But how does that have to do ANYTHING with Kohli choosing to be with his wife during the birth of their first child? Why do we have to demonize people who put their families first? Choose your cricket hero based on their cricketing talents. https://t.co/wud1NZkMIU â€” Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryaMudgil) January 19, 2021

Some users also pointed out tongue-in-cheek that Kohli should remain on paternity leave for a longer period, as the series win in Australia was achieved without his services for the major part of the tour.

On a lighter note; Kohli must have learnt lesson from this tour of Australia that never take a long paternity leave .. others will deliver in your absence â€” SRK (@krish4449) January 20, 2021

Kohli no more needed. Give him 9 months paternity leave

No kohli â€” Ashok Hajeri (@ashokhajeri) January 19, 2021

Another user pointed out that India won the series, and underscored the fact that it was a team effort which made the feat possible.

So all those who made snide remarks about Virat Kohli's paternity leave & leaving 'his' team in the lurch...the baby was born, India has won the series & all's well with the world. Also proves a captain alone does not a team make & players will rise to the challenge #AUSvsIND January 19, 2021

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday pulled off a dramatic win on the final day of a pulsating test match at the Gabba in Brisbane to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. In the process, they broke Australiaâ€™s enviable record at the Gabba of having not lost a test match at this venue in 32 years.

Congratulating the team on its achievement, Kohli said it was an exemplary performance.