'Who gave RSS workers permission to collect donations amid lockdown?': DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar claimed RSS workers were collecting donations and distributing food material amid the lockdown, while others were asked to stay at home.

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Thursday demanded that both state and central governments convene a meeting of opposition leaders to discuss measures for controlling the spread of COVID-19 and managing the situation. He claimed RSS workers were collecting donations and distributing food materials during the lockdown, while others were asked to stay at home.

"Corona issue is not BJPs alone, it is an issue concerning both state and the country. I urge the Chief Minister to call a meeting of opposition leaders, in the same way Prime Minister should also convene an all-party meeting and take everyone into confidence," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Alleging that the situation was being wrongly utilised for propaganda in favour of a political party and philosophy, he said RSS workers were collecting donation and distributing food materials.

"Who gave them the permission? While our workers are confined to home on our instruction respecting the Prime Minister's call for 21 days nation wide lockdown?" he asked.

Shivakumar accused the BJP of using coronavirus situation for its political benefit through the RSS. "We too are concerned about the people and want to address their issues by helping them," he said.

He said Congress too, has a strong force of workers and if they too indulge in such activity, it will be hard for the government to manage the situation.

Shivakumar welcomed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's initiative to set up a fund for COVID-19 and requesting people to make contributions for improving medical services in the fight against coronavirus.

So far, 55 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka.

With PTI inputs