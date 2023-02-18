'Who gave Jamaat-e-Islami the right to talk on behalf of minorities': Kerala CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticised the Jamaat-e-Islami for holding talks with the RSS.

news Controversy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Friday, February 17, strongly criticised the Jamaat-e-Islami for holding talks with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and demanded that the Muslim outfit reveal what was discussed during the meeting. Jamaat-e-Islami's parleys with the RSS in New Delhi last month have evoked sharp criticism from various quarters.

Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post said that the Muslim organisation's argument that there was a need for dialogue despite their disagreements with the Sangh Parivar 'exposes its hypocrisy. "It is strange to argue that the discussion was held to present the basic issues faced by the Indian minorities before the RSS which controls the country's administration. Who gave the Jamaat-e-Islami the right to talk on behalf of all minorities? Whatever be the content of the discussion, it is not to help the minorities," he said.

In a strongly worded FB post, the CM said that the protection of minorities means protection of secularism. "... how can secularism and protection of minorities be possible if they negotiate with such people?" Pinarayi Vijayan asked. Pointing to the meeting, the CM said that it came at a time when secular forces in India were fighting hard against the radical Hindutva politics of the Sangh Parivar. "There is no need for more proof that these two organizations are of the same mind in suppressing secularism and democratic values," he said.

Meanwhile, some Muslim organisations in the southern state have charged Jamaat-e-Islami with trying to cosy up to the RSS as it was afraid of the Hindu outfit. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders have said that there were no special circumstances in the country for the organisation to start a dialogue with the RSS. Nearly a month after the talks, an office-bearer of the organisation had revealed that the discussions centered around mob lynching and suppression of the marginalised sections in the country.