Which of them is Nayanthara? Six south celebs and their look-alikes

We almost thought Fahadh Faasil joined Instagram. Turned out to be his doppelgÃ¤nger.

When India banned TikTok on Tuesday, south superstar Nayanthara unexpectedly began trending on social media.

Turns out that Lady Superstar has a doppelgÃ¤nger who is a splitting image of the actor herself. Mithu Vigil, Nayanthara's look-alike from Keralaâ€™s Thrissur catapulted to instant fame as India turned its attention to TikTok, where Mithu often uploaded lip sync videos to the actorâ€™s songs and make-up tips to look like Nayan. We poked around a bit to discover more TikTok and instagram look-alikes of southern celebrities and hereâ€™s what we found. Samantha, Trisha, Fahadh Faasil and more doppelgÃ¤ngers! Warning: Some of them might leave you confused about who the celebrity really is!

Samantha and Ashu Reddy

One of them is a little known actor residing in Dallas, Texas according to her Instagram. The other one is the reigning queen of Tollywood and a top star in Tamil. We leave it to you to decide who is who.

Mithu Vigil and Nayanthara

The latest revelation to join the look-alike bandwagon, Mithu has posted tonnes of videos mostly on her Instagram, and shot on TikTok. She gives tips on how to do your face up like Nayanthara. She has also posted lip sync videos from Nayanâ€™s songs in Nanbenda and Naanum Rowdy Thaan. Check her out here.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amrutha Saju

Amrutha Saju, a model and TikTok user from Idukki, is not a clone of Aishwarya Rai. However, certain pictures on her Instagram definitely bring out the resemblance. The model was even featured in the Malayalam magazine â€˜Grihalakshmiâ€™ for the resemblance, and she was referred to as the â€˜Aishwarya Rai from Thodupuzha in Idukkiâ€™.

Fahadh Faasil and Akkii Backer

Fahadh Faasil has finally joined Instagram?! Well, no. It turned out to be his doppelgÃ¤nger, Instagram user - Akkii Backer. In a few TikTok videos that he has posted on Instagram, Akkii highlights his close resemblance to Fafa and succeeds in confusing his audience. Take a look at this TikTok lip sync from Fahadhâ€™s film Trance.

Soubin Shahir and Brijesh

TikTok user Brijesh takes effort to highlight his facial features that resemble that of Mollywood actor Soubin Shahir. One can really catch the resemblance in a video in which he recreates a scene from Ambili.

Trisha and TIk Tok user Naveena

Trisha Krishnan is a favourite among female actors in the south. She has a loyal base of male fans. But have you seen Trishaâ€™s look-alike who is all the rage on TikTok? Here is Naveena Senthilkumar, who has an uncanny resemblance to Trisha. Take a look at her TikTok videos where she lipsyncs to the actorâ€™s hits.

Sai Pallavi and Puja Kannan

Looks like this look-alike of Kollywood actor and dancing queen Sai Pallavi is actually friends with the actor! Here are some of her photos that Sai Pallavi has posted.

Okay, that was a joke! This isnâ€™t Sai Pallaviâ€™s doppelgÃ¤nger but her sister Puja Kannan.