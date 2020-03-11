Where all did 7 COVID-19 patients go in Kerala? Govt releases maps

The patients had been to various places like banks, bakeries and jewellery shops. People who were there at the same time have to inform govt.

news Coronavirus

A map of the locations visited by seven COVID-19 patients from Pathanamthitta district was released by the district administration on Tuesday, in order to trace all those who may potentially be affected. Locations visited by these patients include hospitals, bakeries, jewellery stores, and they even used public transport.

The flowchart shows the places that they visited along with the time, so anyone at these locations can get themselves tested for the COVID-19 virus.

Two sets of maps were released by the government. The first shows the movements of five individuals who tested positive for coronavirus, including the family of three who travelled from Italy to Kochi and live in Pathanamthitta and their two relatives in Kerala.

The second map shows the movements of two other coronavirus patients who tested positive after coming in contact with the family from Italy.

The first group

The movements of the groups begin on Saturday, February 29. It was the day that the family, who lives in Italy, that includes a 55-year-old man, his 53-year-old wife and their 26-year-old son, arrived in India for what was meant to be a 19-day holiday.

The maps do not specify which person went where, but instead presents the information of the group as a whole.

The map shows that the patients first visited Hotel Aryas on Kuthattukulam-Muvattupuzha Road from 10.30 am to 11.30 am on February 29. Then, on March 1, they went to Suresh Hotel in Ranni from 9.30 pm to 11 pm.

Out of the seven days, the cluster of patients appears to have visited the maximum number of locations on March 2. The day appears to have begun around 11 am to 11.30 am at the post office in Ranni, Pazvangadi and from 11.30 am to noon at Knanaya Church in the same locality. From noon to 1 pm, they returned to the post office in Ranni. Later, at 1.15 pm, they spent around 45 minutes at the Golden Emporium, New Hypermarket, a shopping complex with several grocery and spice retailers.

Around 2.30 pm, they visited another supermarket in Ranni, this time, the Muthoot Mini Super Market. Then at 6 pm, they went to Imperial Bakery in Punalur, a 55-year-old popular bakery that specialises in cakes and sweet treats. Some on social media commented that the bakery would have likely been crowded since the group visited at peak hours. Finally, they ended up at a relative’s home in Maniyar PO in Punalur at 7 pm.

The next day on March 3, the map shows SBI/SBT bank in Ranni, Thottamon as the first and only known location for the day, around noon. Then on March 4, they returned to the same bank and were there from 10 am to 10.30 am.

The activities on March 4 continued with a visit to Supreme Travels, a travel agency in Ranni from 10.30 am to 11.30 am. The next day, on March 5, between 11.45 am and 1.15 pm, they went to the UAE Exchange, a foreign exchange and financial services centre, the SP office in Pathanamthitta and then to Royal Studio, a digital photo studio.

Then, from 1.15 pm to 2 pm, Josco Jewellery was the next location. Finally, they went to Rani Gate Hotel and Bar around 3 pm.

On March 6, the patients were admitted to the hospital.

Kerala health officials had earlier noted that the family of three began to show symptoms on March 4. Though they visited a private hospital, they did not reveal their travel history, Health Minister KK Shailaja had said. On March 6, two of their relatives went to a taluk hospital in Pathanamthitta with fever symptoms and informed officials of the other family’s time in Italy. Officials then visited the family and discovered symptoms of coronavirus. All five were kept in isolation from March 6 onwards.

The second group

The second cluster comprises two patients who were at high risk due to their contact with the family. They were under observation at the Kozhencherry Government Hospital before they tested positive on March 10.

On March 4, the map shows that these patients visited the Marthoma Hospital in Ranni, and were there between 7 pm and 8.30 pm. Earlier that day, they were also at the Jathanickal Cherukulangara Bakery in Ranni between 6 am and 8 am.

These patients had taken a Thachilethu bus from Ranni to Kottayam on March 6, travelling between 8.15 am and 10.15 am. From there, they moved on to Palathara Textiles in Kanjikuzhy, Kottayam, and were there between 10.30 am and 11.30 am.

A few hours later they returned, taking the Mahiniyam bus from Kanjikuzhy to Ranni, travelling between 2 pm and 4 pm.

Anyone who has been to any of these places at these times have been advised by District Collector PB Nooh to call control room numbers: 9188297118, 9188294118.

Contact tracing, which is people in close contact with someone who has been infected, helps curb the spread of the virus and in providing timely treatment. It also reduces the risk of those infected by the primary person to pass it on to others. “Closely watching these contacts after exposure to an infected person will help the contacts to get care and treatment, and will prevent further transmission of the virus,” the Worl Health Organisation said.