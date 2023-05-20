‘Whenever PM Modi goes to Japan, there's currency ban in India’: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made the remarks on the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government of Karnataka.

news Politics

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, May 20 alleged that whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to Japan, he imposes a currency ban in India. Kharge made the remarks while addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government of Karnataka at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

"Last time when Prime Minister Modi went to Japan, he banned Rs 1,000 banknotes. This time, he banned Rs 2,000 notes," he said.

"The nation will not gain with these steps. Instead, the country will be at a loss. Prime Minister Modi wants to trouble people of the country in one way or the other," he said. Kharge maintained that the new Congress government in the state is one that spreads love.

"It is not like the previous government where one disliked the other. This government will take everyone along, together. We will keep our word unlike the BJP which tells and does different things," he added. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were sworn in as Karnataka's new Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Eight other Ministers also took the oath of office.