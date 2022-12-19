Partner

When should parents visit a pediatric rheumatologist?

Pediatric rheumatology is gradually emerging in India and at present, these quaternary services are available only at a few centers across the country.

By Dr. Chandrika S Bhat

Contrary to common belief, children can also be affected by autoimmune diseases. They are often misdiagnosed and/or slow to be diagnosed and treated. These diseases do not often kill but they can cause much suffering and disability, especially when not properly diagnosed and treated. Pediatric rheumatologists are specialists who help treat children with conditions that affect the immune system. Pediatric rheumatology is gradually emerging in India and at present, these quaternary services are available only at a few centers across the country. Knowing when and how to consult a pediatric rheumatologist can be a challenge for most parents. They may have to make multiple hospital or doctor visits before they are finally referred to a pediatric rheumatologist.

The immune system is virtually present everywhere in the body and hence symptoms of autoimmune diseases are very diverse. They can mimic a multitude of infections or even cancer in some instances. Prolonged fever or recurrent fever without a clear infectious cause is the most common reason for a referral. These children would have received multiple courses of antibiotics with little or no benefit. Another common symptom is joint pain. Although joint pain may be due to benign reasons like growing pain, it may at times herald the onset of arthritis. Along with joint pain, these children may have joint swelling or morning stiffness. It is important for parents to know that early diagnosis and treatment can improve outcomes in childhood arthritis by leaps and bounds. Unexplained recurrent rashes especially if accompanied by fever may also indicate an immune system disorder.

Depending on the organ affected, other symptoms children affected with rheumatological diseases may include weakness of limbs, recurrent or persistent abdominal pain, blood in stools or urine, fits, mouth ulcers, blurring of vision or redness of eyes due to inflammation of the eyes (also called uveitis). In untreated and long-standing diseases, growth and development of children can also be affected. Some of the conditions routinely seen by rheumatologists include Juvenile arthritis, myositis, vasculitis (such as Takayasu arteritis, Kawasaki disease, Henoch Schonlein Purpura), systemic lupus erythematosus etc. This is only a suggestive but not an exhaustive list.

During the visit, a pediatric rheumatologist may take a detailed history from the parents or caretaker to help narrow down on the probable differentials. Based on the history and examination further evaluation may be ordered. These may include blood tests to ascertain the presence and degree of inflammation, imaging in the form of radiographs, ultrasound scans, CT or MRI scans and specialized autoimmune blood tests to confirm the diagnosis. Children may also be screened for other conditions that may mimic an autoimmune disorder. At times, arriving at the diagnosis can be quite challenging considering the vast range of clinical symptoms. Once the diagnosis is made, treatment is usually guided by the severity of symptoms, component of immune system affected, and the number of organs involved. Largely, treatment involves a group of drugs called immunomodulatory agents which are administered in a controlled manner and may need to be continued for a prolonged period depending on the severity of disease. Whilst children are on such medications, they will be frequently monitored with blood tests apart from constant growth and development monitoring that will be done at frequent intervals.

As access to a pediatric rheumatologist is not homogenous across the country, parents can opt for teleconsultation in liaison with their primary pediatrician. This will help parents save significant amount of travel time and will also increase the probability of offering timely intervention. Early disease means better outcome! At Rainbow Childrenâ€™s Hospital we have managed approximately 3000 children with complex rheumatological diseases since the inception of the pediatric rheumatology department in 2019. The services are offered to patients from across the country and even the South-East Asian region especially with the help of telemedicine. Early diagnosis means better outcome and this has been our motto while catering to these little children.

Dr.CHANDRIKA S BHAT

Consultant - Pediatric Rheumatology

MBBS, MD (Paediatrics) Fellowship in Paediatric Rheumatology

Rainbow Childrenâ€™s Hospital, Marathahalli Bengaluru

