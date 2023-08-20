‘When hearts meet, they embrace’, Akhilesh’s dig at Yogi over Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth met Yogi Adityanath on August 19 at his official residence and touched his feet to get blessings which created a furore on the internet.

Flix News

Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s meeting with actor Rajinikanth, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav shared a picture of himself hugging the actor and said, “When hearts meet, people embrace.” This statement comes on Sunday, August 20, when Rajinikanth met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. The previous day, Rajinikanth met Yogi Adityanath and touched his feet to seek his blessings.

Speaking to the media after visiting Akhilesh Yadav, Rajinikanth said, “I met him [Akhilesh Yadav] nine years ago and we have been friends since then. We talk on the phone. Five years ago, I came here [Uttar Pradesh] for a shoot but I could not meet him. But we have met now.”

Speaking about the interaction, Akhilesh Yadav reminisced about watching Rajinikanth movies when he was a student. He said, “During my engineering studies in Mysore, the happiness I used to feel seeing Rajinikanth ji on the screen is still intact. We met in person 9 years back and have been friends ever since…”

जब दिल मिलते हैं तो लोग गले मिलते हैं।



मैसूर में इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई के दौरान पर्दे पर रजनीकांत जी को देखकर जितनी ख़ुशी होती थी वो आज भी बरकरार है। हम 9 साल पहले व्यक्तिगत रूप से मिले और तब से दोस्ती है… pic.twitter.com/e9KZrc5mNH August 20, 2023

Rajinikanth and his wife Latha arrived in Lucknow on August 18. The actor met Yogi Adityanath on August 19 at his official residence and touched his feet to get blessings which created a furore on the internet. Rajinikanth also presented the Chief Minister with a statue of Ganesha and it was reported that he and Adityanath would watch his latest movie Jailer on Saturday night. According to reports, the actor and his wife would visit the Ayodhya Ram temple on Sunday.