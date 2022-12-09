When 8-time champion Roger Federer could not enter Wimbledon

Roger Federer, the eight-time Wimbledon champion and most successful male grass court player of all time, revealed that he was not allowed to enter the hallowed courts recently.

news Tennis

Roger Federer, the eight-time Wimbledon champion and most successful male grass court player of all time, revealed that he was not allowed to enter the hallowed courts recently. Speaking to Trevor Noah in an episode of the The Daily Show, Federer said the incident happened just two weeks ago. “I was in Tokyo for my sponsor, Uniqlo. I came back to London to see a doctor for having a second opinion on my knee because my knee has not been great lately. I did not want to tell Wimbledon that I was, maybe, going to be there and I did not know if I was going to have the time to go by the (All England) Club because I was going to fly home to the family.”

After meeting his doctor, Federer decided to visit Wimbledon to have tea as he had two hours before his flight back home. However, he had never been to the venue when the tournament was not being played. The third Grand Slam of the year is usually played in late June and early July.

“So I drive up to the gate where usually guests come in. I tell my coach who was with me at the time, I will quickly go and speak to the security lady.” Federer asked the guard, “I was wondering about how I could get into Wimbledon. Where is the door? Where is the gate?” The security guard then asked Federer ‘Do you have a membership card?”

Federer was left somewhat dumbfounded at the question and said when you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically. “I honestly don’t know about membership cards, they’re probably at home somewhere and I’ve just been travelling, so I had no idea.”

Federer then tried convincing the guard that he is a member although he doesn’t have a membership card and asked the same question again “I’m just wondering where I can get in.” However, the guard kept on insisting that “You have to be a member.” Federer then said, “No, I am a member and normally I’m here. Normally when I’m here, I’m playing. And there’s loads of people, and I come in a different way and now is the first time I’m here while the tournament is not on. And I don’t know where to get in?”

The guard replied from the other side but you have to be a member. Federer says he looked at her one last time and almost on the verge of panic, he told her, “I’ve won this tournament 8 times. Please, believe me. I am a member. Where do I get in?”

Federer says he then went out on to the other side and got out of the car when a random person walked by and recognised him. ‘Oh Mr. Federer, I can’t believe you are here at Wimbledon. Can we take a selfie?” Federer readily obliged and the other security guards then allowed him inside.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion recently retired from competitive tennis after participating in the Laver Cup, which was his last tournament.