WhatsApp working on password protection to encrypt chat backups on Cloud: Report

Atom Tech

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new password protection feature that will encrypt chat backups in Cloud, making them accessible only to the users. WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted but this protection currently doesn't apply to online backups stored on Google Drive and Apple iCloud.

WABetaInfo, a website that closely tracks WhatsApp updates in Beta, said on Monday that WhatsApp is working on cloud backups encryption. "The chat database and media will be safe from unauthorised access when using a password. The password is private and it's not sent to WhatsApp. It will be available in a future build for iOS and Android," WABetaInfo said in a tweet.

The feature was spotted last year and now, it has been shared via screenshots.

"To prevent unauthorised access to your iCloud Drive backup, you can set a password that will be used to encrypt future backups. This password will be required when you restore from the backup," read the screenshots.

"The chat database is already encrypted now (excluding media), but the algorithm is reversible and it's not end-to-end encrypted. Local Android backups will be compatible with this feature," the report said.

The chat DB and media will be encrypted using a password that only you know.

The feature is being reported as WhatsApp is set to enforce a new privacy policy from May 15, which has alarmed people and the governments about data-sharing fears with the parent company Facebook.

WhatsApp was yet to make an official comment on the report.

The app is also reportedly rolling out a new feature that would allow the receiver to only view images once, without the ability to save them to their device.

WABetaInfo had shared a couple of screenshots revealing the working of the disappearing images feature. As the name suggests, the images will self-destruct after a pre-set time for both the sender and receiver.

WhatsApp's approach to the feature is similar to Instagram Direct stories, in which case an image or video is only viewable once before it expires. The feature will be available for both private and group chats. The new addition will arrive alongside the self-destructing messages, which was revealed back in November 2020.