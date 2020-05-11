WhatsApp for web could soon have a shortcut for Messenger Rooms

It will enable users to connect with their friends and family via Messenger Rooms from their PCs and laptops.

Facebook launched a video conferencing tool 'Messenger Rooms' last month to take on Zoom and other video platforms and now, a new report has claimed that 'Messenger Rooms' shortcut will soon be available on Facebook-owned WhatsApp's Web version.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a shortcut for Messenger Rooms has been spotted on the WhatsApp Web version 2.2019.6.

The shortcut will appear under the Attach button along with other options. However, this new version hasn't been rolled out to all users yet in your WhatsApp Web and Desktop update as it is under development.

According to the report, the new feature would be available to WhatsApp users via future updates.

Last month, Facebook had announced Messenger Rooms which allows group video calls of up to 50 people with no time limit.

People can create a room right from Messenger or Facebook, and invite anyone to join the video call, even if they don't have a Facebook account.

In Facebook Messenger Rooms, the users can post links in their News Feed or in Groups or event pages.

Last week, Facebook had rolled out the much-awaited Dark Mode on its revamped and immersive desktop app for all users.

The Dark Mode will help billions of users enjoy lower brightness, alongside contrast and vibrancy, thus minimising screen glare for use in low light.

"The new immersive layout along with Dark Mode makes viewing videos on Watch a great experience," Facebook said in a statement.

Dark Mode is also available on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Similar to mobile experience, the new desktop website is faster with new streamlined navigation, easy to find videos, games and Groups, while the home page and page transitions load faster.

"Easily create Events, Pages, Groups and ads on Facebook. Preview a new Group you're starting in real time, and see what it looks like on mobile before you create it," said Facebook.

The new Facebook.com was announced at F8 developer conference last year.