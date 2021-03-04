WhatsApp testing new feature where photos self-disappear

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, it is the same concept as Instagram Direct.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new self-destructing images feature, which will be added as an update on iOS and Android when implemented. According to reports, the feature will allow a receiver to view the images once, but will not be able to save them on their smartphone or other devices. WhatsApp already has a disappearing message feature, wherein messages received disappear on the app will disappear, if the user has enabled the feature.

WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, has shared a couple of screenshots revealing the working of the disappearing images feature. As the name suggests, the images will self-destruct after a pre-set time for both the sender and receiver. WhatsApp's approach to the feature is similar to Instagram Direct stories, in which case an image or video is only viewable once before it expires.

According to screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, before sending the image, the sender can click on the timer-like icon at the bottom left of the chat (next to the “Add caption” option). When the receiver opens the message, it displays, “This media will disappear once the receiver leaves the chat.”

WhatsApp is working on self-destructing photos in a future update for iOS and Android.

• Self-destructing photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp.

• WhatsApp didn't implement a screenshot detection for self-destructing photos yet.



The feature will be available for both private and group chats. The new addition will arrive alongside the self-destructing messages, which was revealed back in November 2020.

In addition, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature where a user can make or receive audio and video calls right on the desktop screen.

The options to make audio and video calls have started appearing for some beta users, besides the search button at the top of the chat window — both bearing the beta tag.

WhatsApp has also started rolling out advanced wallpaper features to more users.

This feature lets users set a different wallpaper for each chat. You can choose to set one wallpaper for all chats on WhatsApp, or manually select a different one for each chat.

(With IANS input)