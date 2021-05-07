WhatsApp scraps May 15 deadline for accepting privacy policy terms

Atom Privacy

WhatsApp has scrapped its May 15 deadline for users to accept its controversial privacy policy update and said not accepting the terms will not lead to deletion of accounts. A WhatsApp spokesperson said that no accounts will be deleted on May 15 for not accepting the policy update.

"Weâ€™ve spent the last few months working to clear up confusion and misinformation. As a reminder this update does not impact the privacy of personal messages for anyone. Our goal is to provide information about new options we are building that people will have, to message a business on WhatsApp, in the future," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

"While the majority of users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them, we appreciate some people havenâ€™t had the chance to do so yet. No accounts will be deleted on May 15 because of this update and no one in India will lose functionality of WhatsApp either. We will follow up with reminders to people over the next several weeks. Weâ€™re grateful for the important role WhatsApp plays in peopleâ€™s lives and weâ€™ll take every opportunity to explain how we protect peopleâ€™s personal messages and private information," the spokesperson added.

The reason behind this decision is not known yet and did not divulge the number of users who have accepted the terms so far.

WhatsApp had faced severe backlash over user concerns that data was being shared with parent company Facebook.

This is a developing story