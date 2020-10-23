WhatsApp now lets you mute chats forever

Earlier, users could mute a particular WhatsApp chat for a maximum of one year.

news Tech

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has launched a new update where users can mute a particular chat or group chat forever. Earlier, users could mute a particular WhatsApp chat for a maximum of one year.

To access the option, the WhatsApp users can tap the name of the group to access settings, and select the ‘Mute notifications’ option. Three options will be available, to mute for 8 hours, one week or always. The option of muting for one year has been replaced with muting always. This feature is available on the mobile app as well as the WhatsApp web version. Users may have to update their WhatsApp to avail of this feature.

Prior to this,WhatsApp had rolled out an update in some parts of the world, introducing a simple way to double check forwarded messages by tapping a magnifying glass button in the chat. “Providing a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times may help people find news results or other sources of information about content they have received,” WhatsApp said. This is being rolled out in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK, and US for those on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp provides a special forwarded label to messages shared in chats that have been forwarded many times. These two arrows help people know when they’ve received a message that was not written by a close contact. Earlier this year, WhatsApp also set limits on how many times these forwarded messages can be sent at once.

According to reports, WhatsApp is rolling out another feature called Media Guidelines, that would easily allow aligning stickers and text when you edit images, videos and GIFs. WhatsApp is also reportedly working on hiding Voice and Video Call buttons in chats with Verified Business accounts. Both of these buttons are still available inside of the profile icon in the chat and contact list.