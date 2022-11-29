WhatsApp to launch 'Message Yourself' feature in India

The company said this feature will be available on Android and iPhone and will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Monday, November 28, announced the launch of a new 'Message Yourself' feature in India, in the coming weeks. It is a 1:1 chat with yourself to send notes, reminders, and updates, the company said in a statement.

On WhatsApp, users can send notes, reminders, shopping lists, and other things to themselves in order to manage their to-do lists. To use the new feature, open the WhatsApp application, create a new chat, then click on your contact at the top of the list and start messaging.

â€œThis feature will be available on Android and iPhone and will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks," the company said.

Earlier this month, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced 'Communities on WhatsApp' along with several new features like 32-person video calling, in-chat polls and groups with up to 1,024 users.

"We're launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We're also rolling out polls and 32 person video calling too. All secured by end to end encryption so your messages stay private," said the Meta CEO.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a mute shortcut for group chats for a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta. The mute shortcut will display at the top of group chats and will help users to disable notifications of messages received in the group, reports WABetaInfo.

Earlier this month, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that 1,024 users can be added to a group, so the new feature will be very helpful for users who do not want to receive a lot of notifications from group chats.

WhatsApp beta for Android received the same feature to automatically turn off notifications for large groups two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the messaging platform had rolled out a new feature to some beta testers that allow users to see profile photos within group chats on a desktop. The feature helps users to identify group members for which they don't have the phone number or when they have the same name.