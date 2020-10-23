WhatsApp to introduce face unlock feature on Android devices: Report

According to WABetainfo, the feature will be very helpful specifically for Pixel 4 users as the device comes without a fingerprint sensor and only supports facial recognition.

Atom WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to bring support for face unlock feature on Android devices. According to WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta, the feature will be very helpful specifically for Pixel 4 users as the device comes without a fingerprint sensor and only supports facial recognition.

Once the feature rolls out, the "fingerprint lock" settings will be renamed to the more general "biometric lock".

The settings are likely to be based on Android's BiometricPrompt API, which allows apps to use biometric unlock for authentication.

Face unlocking has already been on iOS for some time now, which makes sense given the iPhone X first introduced FaceID back in 2017.

Whatsapp is also bringing a feature like Skype and Zoom where one can join the ongoing calls even if you have missed. This means when a user is busy and can't join the video or voice call, they can join them later when the call is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will make it possible for users to directly report bugs and issues in the app.

According to WABetainfo, the feature can only be accessed and used by the beta testers and the messaging app is currently working on it and will make the feature public once the testing is over.

The new bugs report file feature would be available under the new Contact us page. There is a new text box under the â€˜Contact Us' section where users can write about the problems they are facing on WhatsApp.

Users will also get an option of including device information while reporting issues with the app.

The user will get a reply from WhatsApp in a WhatsApp Support chat, which will allow him/her to communicate with the technician. Once the conversation is over, WhatsApp will automatically mark the chat as closed.

"In this section, the user will be able to add the report filling that text field, and he can choose to include device information if he is reporting issues. Device information like system details and logs can help WhatsApp to investigate, giving the best answer for you," Wabetainfo report stated.

WhatsApp has also enabled multiple features like 'Always Mute option', a new Storage Usage UI along with accompanying tools as well as new Media Guidelines to its Android beta user base.