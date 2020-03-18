The Telangana government's Women and Child Welfare Department (WCD) officials have stepped up measures in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. The officials have reduced the working hours of over 35,700 anganwadi centres across the state from seven hours to two hours everyday, in a move to decrease the possible transmission of the virus.
While the earlier timings were 9 am to 4 pm, the centres are now being run from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.
The child care centres provide nutritious food to over 4.8 lakh children aged between 3 years and 6 years, beside giving pre-school education. The centres also provide nutritious food for 3,38,202 lactating and pregnant women besides 9,14,620 infants aged between 7 months and three years.
Officials said guidelines were issued that were strictly being enforced at anganwadi centres.
A memo issued earlier this month said, "Children are to be taught to keep their hands clean by washing with soap and water. Standard drill of washing hands before and after meal has to be strictly supervised when children assemble in dining hall for meal. Children are to be taught to cover their nose and mouth with their elbow or tissue while they cough and sneeze, and then dispose of the used tissues immediately."
It further informed that children are to be taught the 'Do's and Don'ts' in the wake of COVID-19, such as not touching their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
The memo said in case any child is found suffering from cough or sneeze or showing flu-like symptoms, a doctor must be consulted immediately and the child must be isolated and given full attention, so that he or she does not spread any infection to other children.
The memo also said that those incharge of the child care centres should ensure that there is no open spitting and must ensure an arm-length distance from others in the centres.
Sabita, Joint Director (Schemes) of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department said, "We are closely monitoring and reviewing the situation with concerned officials on a timely basis, to take necessary remedial measures. Sanitising material is being sent to to district officials, who will make sure that the material goes to all centres."
She added, "The crucial feed that we provide to lactating and pregnant mothers is being given for takeaway. In the present circumstances, children between 3 years and 6 years are being fed at the centre ensuring healthy practices."
In Kerala, which saw many more positive cases of coronavirus, the WCD Department shut down anganwadis and began delivering nutritious food supplies at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.
In Telangana too, there has been a demand to shut anganwadi centres, with leaders of the Telangana Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham submitting a memorandum to Karimnagar Collector K Shashanka seeking that holidays are declared.
When TNM asked if the department is considering to adopt Kerala-like model to reduce the risk to children, the Joint Director said, "The food and care we provide to the children and mother is very necessary and can't be stopped immediately. However, higher officials in the government will review the matter later in this week and based on the situation, a decision will be taken."
A source in the department also said that if a 'dire situation arises' the government will take such steps to provide services to beneficiaries.