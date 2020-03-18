The child care centres provide nutritious food to over 4.8 lakh children aged between 3 years and 6 years, beside giving pre-school education. The centres also provide nutritious food for 3,38,202 lactating and pregnant women besides 9,14,620 infants aged between 7 months and three years.

Officials said guidelines were issued that were strictly being enforced at anganwadi centres.

A memo issued earlier this month said, "Children are to be taught to keep their hands clean by washing with soap and water. Standard drill of washing hands before and after meal has to be strictly supervised when children assemble in dining hall for meal. Children are to be taught to cover their nose and mouth with their elbow or tissue while they cough and sneeze, and then dispose of the used tissues immediately."



It further informed that children are to be taught the 'Do's and Don'ts' in the wake of COVID-19, such as not touching their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The memo said in case any child is found suffering from cough or sneeze or showing flu-like symptoms, a doctor must be consulted immediately and the child must be isolated and given full attention, so that he or she does not spread any infection to other children.