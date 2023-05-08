What should we really expect from our MLAs? Hereâ€™s a ready reckoner

On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, five crore voters of Karnataka will get a chance to elect members of their legislative assemblies. The state will elect 224 MLAs and a few of them will become Ministers. But what exactly is the job of an MLA? What should we expect from our MLAs? To make an informed choice, we need to know what exactly is the criteria to evaluate our options.

An MLA or Member of Legislative Assembly, is a Constitutional role in the legislative wing of government and has enormous powers in our political system. Those living in urban areas often confuse the role of an MLA with that of a municipal corporator. We expect our MLA to help with civic issues and rate their performance based on garbage management, potholes etc., but thatâ€™s not even their job description. So, what is the job description of an MLA? What should we expect our MLA to do after getting elected?

Be a legislator. MLAs have the power to make and amend laws that govern the state of Karnataka. A single word in a law can make a difference to lakhs of people. As legislators, we must expect our MLAs to attend all sessions, ask questions on behalf of people, do homework and actively participate in debates, partner with other MLAs even those from other parties to bring positive changes. Ensure public money is spent effectively and efficiently. Annual budget of Karnataka must be approved by MLAs. Over five years, this will be Rs 15 lakh crore. An MLA should be able to understand how public money is being spent. MLA should seek inputs from all sections of society, understand local issues and make specific requests in the annual budget to address the concerns of constituents. Hold government officials at all levels accountable. MLAs have the power to walk into any government office, school, hospital, anganwadi, primary health care center, to inspect and understand how effectively public money is being spent and services are delivered to citizens. When MLAs write formal letters to senior officials, action will be taken. Connect with people - to represent people, one needs to interact with people on a regular basis. MLAs should react to news reports on maladministration and use their powers to make things right. Unlike ordinary citizens, MLAs do not need RTI to find out how public money is spent in her constituency. MLAs must publish annual performance reports to keep citizens informed.

The role of an MLA is extremely powerful in our system. In a country of 1,4 billion people, there are just 4300 MLAs!

The skills needed to succeed are the ability to listen to ordinary people, get authorities to act, use legislative powers to question the government, identify solutions by working with experts and most importantly build consensus to push for changes.

When you go out to vote on May 10, assess your candidates based on their ability to perform their job.

(Srinivas Alavilli is citizen rights activist)