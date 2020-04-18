What’s different about 'Maradu 357'

This film, directed by Kannan Thamarakulam, is based on the Maradu flats demolition in Ernakulam.

Maradu 357 went on the floors late January this year and the shooting was under progress until the lockdown was announced a few weeks ago. This film, directed by Kannan Thamarakulam, is based on the Maradu flats demolition which was the talk of the town for quite some time.

Anoop Menon, Manoj K Jayan, Kailas, Noorin Shereef, Sheelu Abraham, and Dharmajan form the cast of Maradu 357. Saanand George Grace is composing tunes for this flick with Dinesh Pallath penning the screenplay and Ravichandran cranking the camera. The project is bankrolled jointly by Abraham Mathew of Abaam movies and Sudarshanan Kanjirakkulam of Swarnalaya Cinema.

In an interview to the Times of India, Kannan Thamarakulam has earlier about Maradu 357 in detail. He also revealed that his film will feature some of the residents of the demolished flats in important roles. He said that the film tells the story of the residents and the aftermath of the demolition. Some of the residents, including Jayakumar, secretary of one of the demolished flats who was active in the protests against the demolition, are acting in the film, Kannan said.

Revealing the roles played by the artistes in Maradu 357, Kannan said that Dharmajan will be seen playing a security guard while Manoj K Jayan and Baiju Santosh will be seen as the residents and Anoop Menon as water delivery boy.

The director also revealed that his film will touch on some illegal activities going on in the society and it will be a thriller that will have the audience glued to their seats. Reports are that the shooting of Maradu 357 is almost done and the post-production will begin after the lockdown ends.

