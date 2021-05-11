Whatâ€™s allowed and whatâ€™s not in Telangana during lockdown: All you need to know

Weddings that have already been fixed are allowed with a maximum 40 people, funerals can have 20 people. Most petrol pumps will only be open from 6 am to 10 am.

Coronavirus Lockdown

The Telangana government has issued orders imposing a lockdown in the state starting from 10 am on May 12 until 6 am on May 21. The entire state will observe a complete lockdown for ten days, between 10 am and 6 am. Businesses are allowed to be open between 6 am and 10 am every day, and this includes petrol pumps in places other than highways. The rules allow weddings that have already been planned to be conducted, with a maximum of 40 people in attendance. Funerals can be held with 20 people maximum.

All religious gatherings are disallowed during the lockdown, the governmentâ€™s order said. Further, public transport will also function only between 6 am and 10 am. However, the movement of healthcare workers and patients is allowed. The government has clearly mentioned that all those required to be in home isolation need to strictly follow the same. Those who violate home isolation will be liable for penal action and may also be shifted to a gvenrment isolation facility.

The government has also set up a committee to ensure that essential commodities are available in the state throughout the lockdown. The committee will be headed by the Principal Secretary to the government, Agriculture Department, and includes the commissioners of Civil Supplies and Transport; Inspector General of Police, Hyderabad / Warangal; Director, Drug Control Administration; Director, Horticulture; Director, Marketing; Controller, Legal Meterology; and Managing Director, Dairy Development Cooperative Federation.

Here are all the rules regarding the lockdown

Transport

1. Passenger vehicles shall be regulated on the State borders. However, movement of commodities shall be permitted without any restrictions.

2. All public transport services including TSRTC buses, SETWIN, Hyderabad Metro, taxis, auto rickshaws, will be permitted from 6.00 AM to 10.00 AM only. However, movement of health care workers and passengers for accessing emergency medical services shall be permitted.

3. Operation of all Inter-State bus and transport services including those by private operators shall stand suspended.

Wages and Salaries

1. All government, as well as private establishments shall make payments of wages/salaries fully to the workers/employees including those working under contract and outsourcing basis during the above period. Any violation will be viewed seriously and will invite penal action under relevant Act(s).

Public Gatherings

1. A maximum of 40 people will be allowed at marriages that have already been scheduled to happen during the period of lockdown. Attendees will have to ensure social distancing, wearing of face masks and other COVID-19 related protocols.

2. Funeral last rites gatherings shall ensure social distancing, wearing of face mask and other Covid related protocols, with the maximum number of persons allowed not exceeding 20.

3. All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public worship. Religious gatherings/congregations shall not be permitted.

4. All Anganwadi Centres shall remain closed. Children and pregnant women / lactating mothers will be provided take home ration during this period.

5. All pregnant women who are expected to deliver during the period will be listed, monitored and assisted by medical staff to ensure institutional delivery.

6. Temporary police check posts shall be set up at suitable locations to ensure strict compliance of the above orders.

Permitted activities

The following activities, including movement of personnel and goods associated with these activities, shall be exempted from lockdown restrictions and will be permitted during the said period, subject to compliance with COVID appropriate behavior like social distancing, wearing of face mask and other Covid related protocols:

1. Medical services like hospital and diagnostic centers, including vaccination and related activities

2. Agriculture and related operations

3. Production, sale and supply of seeds, fertilizers, pesticides/insecticides, agricultural implements and spare parts etc. and movement of these items including those of harvesters, transplanters, tractors etc

4. Procurement operations of agricultural and horticultural produce, including operation of rice mills, movement of produce and hamalies

5. Cold storage and warehouses

6. Medical shops and pharmacies

7. Manufacturing activity relating to drugs and medical equipment

8. Movement of medicine, oxygen, vaccine etc

9. Essential services like production and distribution of power, supply of drinking water

10. Sanitation services in Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies

11. MGNREGA works

12. Petrol pumps located on National Highways (Petrol pumps located in places other than National Highways shall be open between 6.00 AM and 10.00 AM only)

13. Banks/ATMs, Insurance services and related activities

14. Print and electronic media

15. Supply chain and transport of essential commodities, including milk, vegetables, groceries, dairy products etc.

16. All security services including those provided by private agencies

17. E-commerce (delivery) of goods and merchandise including food, pharmaceutical and medical equipment

18. IT and ITes, including telecom, postal and internet services. However, in these sectors, work from home shall be encouraged to the maximum extent possible

19. Movement and distribution of LPG cylinders

20. All construction and project activities, where workers are available in-situ or in secured labour camps

Prohibited activities

Cinema halls, amusement parks, clubs, swimming pools, gymnasiums shall be completely closed during the prescribed period.

Government establishments

The following Department(s)/ Offices of the State Government shall be fully functional:

1. Health, Medical and Family Welfare

2. Police Department

3. Urban Local Bodies / Panchayat Raj Institutions

4. Fire

5. Electricity and water supply

6. Taxation, Excise, Commercial Tax, Transport, along with the societies and corporations

7. Agriculture, Horticulture and allied departments

8. Civil Supplies department

9. All staff and officers drafted for Covid-19 related activities

10. Such other offices as may be notified by the Government from time to time

All other offices shall function with 33% strength as per the roster drawn by the heads of offices. All Central Government offices shall also function with the strength not exceeding 33%.

The GO said that any violation of the instructions will result in prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of IPC as well as other applicable laws.