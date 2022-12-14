What a proud moment: RRR star Ram Charan after film bags two Golden Globe nominations

The Telugu cinema star, who essayed the role of the real-life Indian revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in the blockbuster hit, also congratulated the film's director SS Rajamouli on the feat.

RRR star Ram Charan on Tuesday, December 13, said he is proud to be part of the period drama a day after the pan-India film was nominated in the ‘best picture - non-English’ and ‘best original song - motion picture’ categories at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards. The Tollywood star, who essayed the role of the revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in the hit film, also congratulated film's director SS Rajamouli on the feat.

Ram Charan took to Twitter to share his excitement about RRR receiving international recognition."What a proud moment @ssrajamouli garu! Can't wait to see you conquer world cinema. Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!!" the actor wrote.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which conducts the Golden Globes, announced the nominees for its upcoming awards ceremony on December 11. RRR follows a fictional story set in the pre-Independence era, woven around the lives of two Indian revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) -- in the 1920s. The film released worldwide in March in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It also co-starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Other nominees in the ‘best picture - non-English’ category, formerly called foreign language film category, are Korean romantic mystery Decision To Leave, German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentine historical drama Argentina, 1985 and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close.

Telugu track 'Naatu Naatu', composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj for RRR, has been nominated under the category of ‘original song - motion picture’.

It will compete with Taylor Swift's ‘Carolina’ (Where The Crawdads Sing), ‘Ciao Papa’ (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio) which has music by Alexandre Desplat and lyrics by Roeban Katz and del Toro, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice and ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson in the segment.

On Monday, December 11, Rajamouli had expressed his gratitude towards the jury and thanked viewers for their unwavering support. "Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team. Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support throughout,” the filmmaker had posted on Twitter.

Jr NTR also took to Twitter to share the news with fans. "Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards! Congratulations to all of us... Looking forward," Jr NTR’s tweet read.

Earlier this month, Rajamouli was declared the best director runner-up by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LACFA). Keeravaani received LACFA's best music score award. Rajamouli previously won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for best director.

In 2009, music maestro A R Rahman became the first Indian to win the Golden Globe for Best Original Music Score for Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire. Previously, Indian films such as Salaam Bombay (1988) and Monsoon Wedding (2001), both directed by Mira Nair, were nominated in the best foreign language film category. The ceremony for Golden Globe Awards will be held in Los Angeles on January 10.

