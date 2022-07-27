Partner

What is PCOS and how it can be treated: Doctor explains

Causes of PCOS are unknown, but it is known to run in families, and is related to abnormal hormone levels in the body including high levels of insulin.

By Dr Sirisha Pramatha

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a common condition seen in almost one in ten women in the world. The condition affects how a womanâ€™s ovaries work.

Common symptoms of PCOS are:

â€¢ Irregular or infrequent periods

Irregular or infrequent periods â€¢ Excess body hair growth, usually on the face, chest, back and buttocks

Excess body hair growth, usually on the face, chest, back and buttocks â€¢ Hair loss from scalp

Hair loss from scalp â€¢ Oily skin

Oily skin â€¢ Weight gain

Weight gain â€¢ Difficulty getting pregnant

Causes of PCOS are unknown, but it is known to run in families, and is related to abnormal hormone levels in the body including high levels of insulin. This contributes to increased production and activity of testosterone

Its main features are:

â€¢ Irregular or infrequent periods

Irregular or infrequent periods â€¢ Excess male hormones in blood test or excess facial and body hair

Excess male hormones in blood test or excess facial and body hair â€¢ Polycystic ovaries on scan

If any two of these three features are present in a woman, she can be said to have PCOS.

Women with PCOS are at increased risk of developing types-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, stroke, depression and uterine cancer. During pregnancy as well, they are at a higher risk of developing hypertension, diabetes and miscarriage .

Though there is no cure for PCOS, symptoms can be alleviated. It is essential to treat symptoms of PCOS to decrease long-term risks .

In obese women, the symptoms and overall risk of developing long-term health problems from PCOS can be greatly reduced by losing excess weight. Weight reduction can be achieved by having a healthy balanced diet and through exercise. Diet should include plenty of fruits and vegetables and whole foods. Even a weight loss of just 5% can lead to significant improvement in PCOS.

Contraceptive pills may be recommended to induce regular periods, which can control unwanted hair growth and scalp-hair loss. In women with infrequent periods, progesterone tablets can be given every 3 months. This will reduce the long-term risk of developing uterine cancer.

Women facing problems with regard to conception can be offered medicines at the beginning of each cycle to encourage release of egg from ovaries.

If fertility drugs are not effective, a key hole surgery is done where an ovarian tissue producing excess male hormones is destroyed. With this treatment most women are able to achieve pregnancy.

Lastly, women with PCOS must do annual checks for blood pressure and blood sugar levels to treat symptoms early.

Dr. Sirisha Pramatha

MS, DNB, MRCOG

Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology , Laparoscopic Surgeon and Infertility Specialist

BirthRight By Rainbow Hospitals, Secunderabad

This article was created by TNM Brand Studio in association with Rainbow Children Hospital.