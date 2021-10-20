Telugu television presenter and actor Anasuya Bharadwaj has lashed out against the distasteful remarks made by veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao on her dressing style. On Twitter, Anasuya said that what one wears is entirely personal and that it could be a professional choice, too. Kota Srinivasa Rao in an interview had said that he doesn't like Anasuya’s dressing style on the comedy show Jabardasth.

In her tweet, Anasuya said, “I just came across some comments that were made by a senior actor..it overwhelms me on how my choice of dressing is a matter of concern to this extent..its sad that someone of that experience made remarks so low..one should know what one wears is entirely personal..could be professional choice too..but still it's up to oneself..it's ironic how today’s social media is highlighting such unproductive content..has there been social media earlier..would they have questioned why this certain senior actor glorified drinking alcohol or wearing shabby clothes or ill treat or shame women on screen?? I wonder! (sic)”

Anasuya also asked why nobody questions male stars who are married and have kids but romance women actors on screen and show off their shirtless physique.

She further added, “If a married woman and a mother of two like me..is still working, trying to succeed in her profession, who is opinionated,who questions the patriarchal norms..is intimidating you..then you have to work on yourself and deal with yourself..rather than making these personal opinions public.. Influence in the right way if you must (sic).”

Kota Srinivasa Rao in an interview with a YouTube channel was speaking about the kind of comedy that is coming up in Tollywood these days. When the anchor asked him for his opinion about comedy shows like Jabardasth, Kota Srinivasa Rao went on to ask what was there in such shows, and also started commenting about Anasuya, who is one of the hosts for the show.

“What is there in it? Anasuya garu is there, she is a good actor, a good dancer with a good personality and good expression and everything. But look at her in that programme, the way she dresses, I don't like the way she is dressing. She is beautiful, the audience would look at her even otherwise. She can be normal, the audience will watch even if she wears a saree. Roja (judge) is also in the same programme, are they [the audience] not watching her in saree?”

While several users have supported Anasuya, some others have pointed out that shows like Jabardasth also promote patriarchal and misogynistic ideas.