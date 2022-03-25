Partner

What is indirect taxation? And who needs to pay it?

The government imposes an indirect tax on a taxpayer for goods and services purchased. Indirect tax is not charged on the taxpayer's income and can be passed on from one person to another.

Sales tax, entertainment tax, excise duty, and other indirect taxes are examples. These are levied on sellers of products or suppliers of services and are passed on to the end consumer in the form of service tax, excise duty, entertainment tax, customs duty, and so on.

What is indirect tax?

Indirect tax is a tax applied on the purchase of goods and services. It is not imposed directly on a person's income. Instead, he or she must pay the tax in addition to the amount of the products or services purchased by the seller. Thus, the person paying the tax to the government and the person liable to pay the tax are two distinct individuals.

Who is eligible to pay?

An importer or exporter must pay customs duty on products imported or exported from India.

Excise Duty is imposed on commodities made in India. Until June 30, 2017, the majority of items fell within its purview. Later, GST was implemented, which replaced excise duty. Tobacco products, aviation turbine fuel, natural gas, high-speed diesel, and petroleum crude, on the other hand, continue to be subject to excise legislation.

The Products and Services Tax (GST) is a tax on the provision of goods or services that must be paid by people or businesses with a turnover higher than a certain threshold.

Types of indirect taxes in India

In India, there are seven major forms of indirect taxes. However, with the adoption of GST, these levies are consolidated into a single tax to decrease compliance burdens:

Service Tax: A tax placed on services provided by an organisation and paid for by the receiver. Service tax is under the purview of the Central Government, which means that it is collected and deposited by the central government. Excise duty: The tax on items produced or manufactured in India. It is a production tax paid by the manufacturer, who recoups the money from his customers. Value Added Tax: This tax, often known as VAT, is collected on the sale of movable goods in India. Direct sales of goods to clients are subject to VAT, which is charged by the different state governments on intra-state sales, as well as Central Transactions Tax, which is levied by the Central Government on inter-state sales. Customs Duty: Import duty is a levy placed on products entering India. It also applies in some situations to products being moved out of India. Stamp Duty: A tax payable on the transfer of state-owned immovable property. It is levied by the state government, and the rate varies. It applies to all legal papers as well. Entertainment tax: This tax, which is solely charged by the different state governments, is levied on all financial transactions associated with entertainment. Video games, movie shows, amusement parks, arcades, sporting activities, and so forth are all examples. Securities Transaction Tax: A tax imposed when securities are traded on the Indian Stock Exchange.

How GST is an Indirect Tax?

Because there are several forms of indirect taxes paid on a buyer's expenses, the government has made an effort to streamline the taxation process by combining all of these indirect taxes into a single indirect tax known as the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The consolidation of all these taxes has decreased the administrative burdens connected with all of these indirect taxes, hence strengthening tax governance in the country. The GST, which was implemented in 2017, avoided the cascading impact of several taxes.

