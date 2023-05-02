'What did you do to stop corruption in Karnataka', Rahul asks PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public rally in Hassan, also said that the Congress has laid out a roadmap for Karnataka for the next five years.

news Politics

In the poll-bound state of Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, May 1, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain all the action he took to stop corruption in the state. Addressing a huge public rally in Hassan, Rahul Gandhi said, "The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] first stole your government and then, through the government, it stole money from you. Now, the PM gives speeches here. But the truth is that he knew about all the corruption that took place in Karnataka in the last three years,” Rahul said.

"Ask the name of the government to any child in Karnataka. He will tell you '40% Sarkar'. Everyone knows this. If even a six-year-old child in Karnataka knows it, the PM must also be aware of it. The Contractors' Association wrote to the PM telling him about the 40% commission. He may have read the letter but didn't give any reply. Dingaleshwar Swami ji says that 30% commission was taken from his mutt, and he was given a 10% discount," he said. “What action have you taken to stop corruption in Karnataka in the last three years? How many people did you take action against?" Rahul Gandhi further questioned.

Rahul Gandhi further said that a BJP MLAs son was caught with cash in another scandal, and that there were scams in recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Professors, Assistant Engineers. "Modi ji, please talk about these issues in your speeches. You come here and say that 'Congress attacked me'. Please also tell what you did for Karnataka in the last three years. Here, the question is not about the PM. It is about Karnataka's youth, farmers and women," he said. He also asked the PM about the action taken during the violence at Karnataka-Maharashtra border.

Rahul Gandhi also said that the Congress has laid out a roadmap for Karnataka for the next five years. "We have brought out these schemes after talking to the public. Congress is going to give five revolutionary schemes to the people. We are going to put the money, looted from them by the BJP, back in their pockets," he said.