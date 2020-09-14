What did actor Suriya say about NEET? Translation of full text

In his letter, actor Suriya spoke about the unfair education system and slammed the courts and the media.

Hours after actor Suriya issued a statement against NEET, calling out the courts, the media and the government, Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court wrote to Chief Justice AP Sahi, to initiate contempt proceedings against the actor. Justice Subramaniam's contention was that Suriya's statement undermined and badly criticised the integrity and devotion of the judges and the judicial system of the country.

Here is the full text of Suriyaâ€™s letter:

The suicide of three students, who were scared about NEET, in a single day shakes my conscience. There is nothing worse than conveying condolences to the students who are going to write the exam, instead of wishing them good luck. Even at a time when there is a threat to life due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is painful that the students are forced to prove their eligibility by writing a test.

A government, which is supposed to create equal opportunities for everyone, brings in a law with an education system that creates inequality. Education policies are formulated by those who do not know the ground realities of students from the poor and the downtrodden sections. Courts, which are delivering justice through video-conferencing due to life-threatening coronavirus fears, are ordering students to fearlessly go and write the exams. The news of â€˜student suicide due to exam fearâ€™ becomes a debate topic on most media outlets just for that day. Chanakyas, who find spelling mistakes even in the suicide notes left behind by the students who have died, will engage in â€˜heated debatesâ€™ over them.

â€˜Manuneethi examsâ€™ like the NEET not only snatch the opportunities of our students, but also end up killing them. It becomes a life sentence for parents who lose their children to the unfair system of examinations. It is important for the parents and teachers to be vigilant in an education system that does not care even the slightest about studentsâ€™ welfare.

Examinations must not be allowed to decide the eligibility and talent of our children. Just as we stand by students for the preparation of these unjust exams, we must also prepare them to face wins and losses. It is important to make them realise that the results of such exams are insignificant compared with a life surrounded by loving family, friends and relatives.

In the times of Mahabharata, Dronacharyas (teachers) asked only for the thumb of their Ekalavyas (students) as their fees. Modern day Dronacharyas cautiously demand that even a Class 6 student should write an exam to prove his/her eligibility. They have strong weapons like NEET to â€˜sacrificeâ€™ even students who manage to clear all these hurdles.

NEET has killed three students in a day. What happened today, happened yesterday. It will happen tomorrow as well. This will continue to happen if we are not vigilant. We should not be silent spectators to the deaths of innocent students. Let us raise our voices, as a society, against NEET which sets fire to the medical aspirations of students from ordinary families.

Painfully,

Suriya