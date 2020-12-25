‘Western Ghats are highly fragile’: Activists oppose new Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway

It was earlier announced that the work for this project will begin in Hassan district’s Sakaleshpura.

news Environment

Environmental activists in Karnataka are urging Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari to reconsider the proposed 23.6 km long Shiradi Tunnel project, which will reportedly reduce the travel time between Mangaluru and Bengaluru. The activists believe that this project will harm the ecosystem. Gadkari had announced on December 19 that the work for this project will begin at the earliest in Hassan district’s Sakaleshpura. The activists argued that there was no need for a separate tunnel.

“The pre-existing road is a good shape and needs to be maintained. There is no need for building a new stretch. The government should look after people’s interests but they are not doing so,” said Joseph Hoover, a member of the United Conservation Movement. He added that the project will cut through Mookambika wildlife sanctuary.

Activist Dr AN Yellappa Reddy said that the Western Ghats is a “highly fragile” area and the tunnel which cuts across the mountains will disturb the geo-hydrological features. “The entire Sahyadri hills has been subjected to deforestation and defragmentation because of multiple railways, roadways and mining projects. This project will further damage the region’s ecosystem. The Union and state governments should stop subjecting the region to destructive projects,” Reddy added.

What is the Shiradi Tunnel Project?

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that the detailed project report (DPR) for a new stretch along the Shiradi ghat will connect two major cities in the state, Mangaluru and Bengaluru. Under the project, seven bridges and six tunnels will be built on a new stretch alongside the ghat. The Shiradi Tunnel has been proposed for a distance of 23.6 km — from Addahole in Dakshina Kannada district to Heggadde in Sakaleshpura in Hassan district.

The two cities, however, are already connected by National Highway (NH) 75. The new stretch is important because it will ensure better connectivity of Mangaluru Port to NH4, an official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a conversation with TNM. It is expected to improve transportation and thus boost the economy, the official added.

“The existing road experiences landslides in monsoons and is unsafe. Additionally, it cannot bear the weight of heavier traffic. The new stretch will be improved and will be safe throughout the year and heavier traffic will have better mobility,” the official said.

The minister meanwhile, said that land acquisition for the Rs 10,000 crore project has already begun. A major portion of the land is already owned by the government. Around 30% of the land is in private ownership and has to be acquired by the government.

Union Minister Gadkari also laid the foundation for a six-lane bridge across the river Phalguni at Kulur. The project will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 69 crore. He also announced the development project worth Rs 58.5 crore on Sampaje stretch on the highway connecting Madikeri and Mangaluru. The Kulshekar-Karkala stretch on the Mangaluru-Moodbidri road will be revamped as well.