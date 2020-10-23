#WeNeedKGF2Teaser trends on Twitter with film’s shooting underway

The film was slated to release today on October 23, which got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kannada actor Yash's highly-anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel was slated to release on October 23, which got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the shooting of the film currently underway, on Friday thousands of fans flooded Twitter with the hashtag ‘#WeNeedKGF2Teaser' tweets since morning.

The shooting of the film resumed in the month of August and it became the first pan-Indian film to resume shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The shooting is currently happening on the beaches of Mangaluru, where actor Srinidhi Shetty has joined the schedule. Actor Yash finally joined the sets and he took to Twitter to announce he’s joined back the team. “Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail. After a long break. #Rocky sets sail from today (sic),” Yash tweeted.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the makers are planning to release the movie on January 14, 2021, on the occasion of Makara Sankranti. The makers in August unveiled the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character in the second part of the franchise. The first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera was released on the occasion of his birthday.

In KGF 2, which will hit the screens next year, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. Sanjay Dutt, who had returned to Mumbai last week after undergoing treatment for lung cancer, is expected to join the sets soon. He took to social media and shared several photos of himself in his new look. Sanjay captioned the photo, “Gearing up for #Adheera! #KGFChapter2.”

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash was quoted in a Hindustan Times report as saying, “When we made “KGF: Chapter 1”, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon in a key role. She will be seen as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. For the sequel, Prakash Raj has been bought on board and reports emerged that Prakash Raj was brought in as a replacement for veteran actor Anant Nag, who played the key character of the narrator in the first part of KGF. Clarifying about the same, director Prashant Neel confirmed that Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag and has come on board to play an entirely different character.

The technical team of this flick comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead pair in it, the rest of the star cast includes Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N. Simha, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh. Vijay Kiragandur is producing the project under his banner Hombale Films.

