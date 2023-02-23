#WelcomeBackBhavana: Colleagues to Bhavana on her comeback to Malayalam cinema

Bhavana is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema through Ntikkakkakkoru Premandarnnu, six years after she appeared in the movie Adam Joan.

Actor Bhavana, who was on a six-year hiatus, is making a comeback to Malayalam movies through the film Ntikkakkakkoru Premandarnnu, set to release on Friday, February 24. She was given a warm welcome by her colleagues through a heartwarming video put together by the team of the film, ahead of the release. Titled ‘Welcome back Bhavana’, the video features actors R Madhavan, Kunjacko Boban, Jackie Shroff, Priya Mani, Tovino Thomas, Parvathi Thiruvoth, Manju Warrier, and journalist Jitesh Pillai extending their wishes to Bhavana.

¨I don't know whether it was the right decision. It took me a month to decide on committing to this movie. I felt this was the right moment. So I decided to take this right decision,” Bhavana said, addressing the media in Kochi. Bhavana is making a comeback through Ntikkakkakkoru Premandarnnu, six years after she appeared in the Malayalam movie Adam Joan, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mishti Chakraborty, Lena, and Narain. Ntikkakkakkoru Premandarnnu is directed by Adil Maimoonath Ashraf and also stars Sharaffudheen.

“#Ntikkakkakkoru Premandarnnu releases tomorrow! So many emotions, uncontrollable nervousness, and palpitation, but most importantly, gratitude to everyone who supported me in this journey, everyone who insisted that I should start working in Malayalam cinema! So, another innings begins from tomorrow. Thank you so much for the love,” Bhavana wrote on her Instagram page, sharing the video.

Bhavana is a popular actor who has done films in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. She started her career with a role in the 2022 Malayalam movie Nammal, followed by films like Chronic Bachelor, Swapnakoodu, Chathikatha Chandu, Chotta Mumbai, Ozhimuri, and the Honey Bee series, among others.