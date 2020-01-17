‘Welcome to Karnataka to bring out the vegetarian in you’: Min CT Ravi adds to beef row

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi was responding to a Kerala Tourism tweet on a beef dish.

news Controversy

It all started with a tweet by the Kerala Tourism department on Wednesday highlighting a beef recipe. But when Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi of the BJP responded to the tweet highlighting vegetarian dishes from the state it triggered a Twitter war over choice of food.

Kerala's Tourism Department had tweeted the recipe for making Beef Ularthiyathu on Wednesday. The tweet read, "Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala." It was tweeted along with a link to the recipe of the dish.

Responding to the tweet, CT Ravi first tweeted on Thursday evening simply saying, "Welcome to Karnataka."

The tweet caused confusion since it appeared that the Tourism Minister was highlighting a beef recipe.

But hours later, CT Ravi posted a tweet which read, "Welcome to Karnataka to bring out the Vegetarian in you. Enjoy the flavors of Tulu Nadu – Pathrode, Kotte Kadubu, Halasina Hannina Gatti, Avalakki Upkari, Badanekayi Mosaru Gojju and a whole lot of authentic food to hit Your tastebuds." The tweet was posted along with a photo of the dishes.

Welcome to Karnataka to bring out the Vegetarian in you.



Enjoy the flavors of Tulu Nadu – Pathrode, Kotte Kadubu, Halasina Hannina Gatti, Avalakki Upkari, Badanekayi Mosaru Gojju and a whole lot of authentic food to hit Your tastebuds.#KarnatakaTourism#OneStateManyWorlds https://t.co/PHdyo4Hr11 pic.twitter.com/nweldSuNEX — C T Ravi ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) January 16, 2020

He further added, "Come on Friends, how can You even think that I will support Beef. It is against my belief and faith. I realized that many of You were hurt with the Kerala Tourism tweet. My tweet was a sarcastic and silent form of protest against it. Hence, I welcomed You to visit Karnataka."

Come on Friends, how can You even think that I will support Beef. It is against my belief and faith.



I realized that many of You were hurt with the Kerala Tourism tweet. My tweet was a sarcastic and silent form of protest against it.



Hence, I welcomed You to visit Karnataka. https://t.co/PHdyo4Hr11 — C T Ravi ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) January 16, 2020

However, many Twitter users were quick to point out that there are several non-vegetarian dishes made in Karnataka that could give competition to the beef dishes in Kerala. They urged the Tourism Minister to highlight the diversity of dishes eaten in the state.

You should compare apples to apples. If there is any dish in Karnataka which can give a stiff competition to Kerala beef fry, it is Coorg pandhi curry. https://t.co/TSECT4HR82 — Gautham Machaiah (@GauthamMachaiah) January 16, 2020

Welcome to Karnataka to bring out the foodie in you .



Enjoy the flavors of Tulu Nadu –

Chicken ghee roast, chicken gassi, crab meat soup, fish curry, Surmai fry, kori rotti and a whole lot of authentic food to hit Your tastebuds.



There, fixed it for you :) — jai kumari ಅನುಷಾ (@anusha_bhat1) January 16, 2020

Tulu Maadu eats only vegetarian food? No meat? Are you kidding me?



Stop this brahminical nonsense. — Srujana Deva (@SrujanaDeva) January 16, 2020

What about the beef in Russel Market? Or the pork in Kodagu, Mangaluru and Raichur? And the sumptuous fish curries across the coast and elsewhere. Karnataka veg and non veg cusines are absolutely fabulous! @KarnatakaVarthe — Leo Saldanha (@leofsaldanha) January 16, 2020

In August 2019, CT Ravi had said that the Karnataka government is studying a proposal to ban beef in the state. Currently, there is a ban on cattle slaughter in Karnataka according to the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation 1964. The law allows slaughter of bulls, bullocks and male-buffaloes. It also allows slaughter of female buffaloes aged above twelve years, or are no longer fit for breeding or cannot give milk. The law also requires certification from authorities for cattle slaughter.