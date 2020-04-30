Wearing of masks in public places now mandatory in Kerala with up to Rs 5000 fine

The Kerala government on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory in public places with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 for repeat offenders. This comes as the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 485 with ten more testing positive for the virus.

Announcing the decision to make the wearing of masks compulsory, the Kerala Chief Minister urged people to maintain personal hygiene and keep their locality clean as other fevers were also being reported from various places in the state.

"Masks, social distancing and hand wash must be part of our daily routine," Pinarayi said, adding that police would penalise those who fail to use masks in public places.

DGP Loknath Behera later said masks have been made a must in the state and those not wearing it in public places and workspaces will be fined Rs 200 for a first-time offence.

"Penal action in the form of fine will be imposed on those who fail to use masks in public places or in their workspace. Repeated offenders will be fined Rs 5,000," he said in a release.

R Ilango, the district superintendent of police for Wayanad, told The New Indian Express that the police will invoke the Kerala Police Act (KPA) 118 (e) to register a case against persons failing to wear a mask and fine Rs 5000. The officer further added that those booked could take the matter to the court but if found guilty of not wearing a mask, they could face up to 3 years in jail or Rs 10,000 fine or both.

Shopkeepers will be fined Rs 1000 for failing to keep soap or sanitisers at their shops and if employees are found not wearing masks, the fine will be compounded under KPA Section 120 (Penalty for causing nuisance and violation of public order).

As part of the next stage of 'Break the Chain' campaign, people have been asked to desist from spitting in public places.

Kerala police registered 4,435 cases across the state on Wednesday and arrested 4,300 people for travelling in violation of the lockdown protocol.

Kannur district with 47 cases has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state followed by Kottayam with 18 and Idukki at 14. Kasaragod currently has 12 positive cases and Kollam 15.