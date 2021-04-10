‘Wear mask even when alone in car’: Hyderabad Police Commissioner

The Commissioner said that the car by definition comes under ‘public place’, and so wearing a mask is necessary.

news Coronavirus

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday asked people to wear a mask even if they are driving alone in the car, citing the Delhi High Court’s direction. The Commissioner said that there is a possibility of the driver rolling down the windows and getting exposed to street-side vendors, and also that the car is in a public place by definition.

In a video, the Commissioner said, “I would like to mention an important judgement which was announced by the Delhi High Court that even if the person is driving alone in the car, it is mandatory that he/she is wearing a mask,” he said.

Corona is still there and is infecting many people. Pl protect yourselves and your family by wearing mask. We will book cases if you don't wear mask at public places. pic.twitter.com/FjX5y8ZQYl — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) April 8, 2021

“The vehicle may also be required to be stopped at a traffic signal. And the person could purchase any product by rolling down the windows. The person may thus be exposed to a street-side vendor. Therefore, it cannot be said that merely because the person is travelling alone in a car, the car would not be a public place. The car is in the definition of a public place, therefore please wear a mask, it is advice for the safety of you, your family and your dear ones,” he added.

With the surge of COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government has issued strict instructions to follow the COVID-19 protocols and contain the spread of the virus. As part of this, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday asked police to penalise people seen without a mask. A fine of Rs 1,000 can be imposed on violators. The Chief Minister issued directions to the Director-General of Police to strictly enforce the mask policy.

As per the medical bulletin issued on Saturday, the state recorded 2,909 cases and six deaths. Presently, the state has 17,791 active cases.

In a similar message, the Commissioner also appealed to the haleem outlets in the city to prepare haleem in a hygienic manner, asked those preparing it to get vaccinated, protect their customers and celebrate Ramzan safely.