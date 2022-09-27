‘We want an FIR’: Family of alleged police brutality victim in Bengaluru seeks justice

The family and friends of Balaram, a 37-year-old who died of injuries he allegedly suffered in an assault by the police, are seeking justice over his death.

news Police

An enquiry is underway against two police officials in Bengaluru over the death of Balaram, a 37-year-old man who succumbed to injuries on Saturday, September 24 after the police officials allegedly assaulted him a week before. Assistant Sub-Inspectors Vijaya Kumar and Janardhan, attached to the Madanayakanahalli police station in the outskirts of Bengaluru, are the two officials facing enquiry.

A complaint, filed by Balaram’s mother Sudha, alleged that Balaram was hit by the police officers outside Hanuman Bar in the town on September 19. The family lives in the outskirts of Bengaluru. “I noticed he was injured when he came home that day from the temple and he was also limping. He said that the police officials had hit him in his private parts and on his legs,” says Sudha.

SV Venkatesh, one of Balaram’s friends, told TNM that the police officials arrived at the Hanuman bar following a complaint about gambling in the bar. “The police officials mistakenly targeted Balaram when they arrived even though he was only an onlooker. They assaulted him with their lathis hitting him repeatedly on his legs and private parts,” says Venkatesh.

Though he was hurt in the incident, it was only on September 22 that Balaram went to the hospital after complaining of severe pain. He was initially taken to a government hospital in Nelamangala and later shifted to NIMHANS in Bengaluru and then eventually to Victoria Hospital on Saturday, where he was admitted in the ICU. He succumbed to his injuries at about 9 am on Saturday. “The doctors at Victoria Hospital told us that Balaram died due to the injuries he sustained from the police beating,” Sudha says.

The same day, Sudha filed a complaint at the Madanayakanahalli police station seeking action against the police officials who allegedly assaulted her son. “The police were reluctant to register a case and instead wanted to hold a compromise meeting,” says Sudha. Balaram’s friends threatened to hold an agitation at the police station on Saturday night before the police officials initiated an enquiry into the incident. “The police are doing all they can to prevent filing of the FIR against their officials.They have asked us to come back when the post mortem report comes to decide on registering the case,” Venkatesh says.

The police have instead speculated that Balaram died due to a wound caused by an insect bite and are waiting for the post-mortem report before taking action.






