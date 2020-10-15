'We try to do our very best': Madhavan in his post-'Nishabdham' session with fans

A bilingual in Tamil and Telugu, 'Nishabdham/Silence' was released, along with the Malayalam dubbed version, on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, 2020.

Following the release of Nishabdham/Silence on the OTT platform a few day ago, its lead actor R Madhavan had an open online session with his fans to gauge their reaction. During the #AskMaddy session, one of the fans asked Madhavan about the flashback portion in the film.

“#NishabdhamOnPrime Hi maddy in the film flash portion was not convincing #AskMaddy whatz your say about that.” To this, he had replied, “All I can say is I am very sorry.” The actor played a dapper-looking half-Goan-half-Guntur cello player who is the main focus in the thriller and some felt his motivation for the crime was not convincing enough.

When another fan came up with the query: “How did you commit to Nishabdham movie? Did you like the story or it was just something you wanted to do? We see the movie to be a blunder. Would want to understand your perspective because you love what you do," the star said, “Well you win some . You lose some .. what can I say.. we try to do our very best. #AskMaddy #NishabdhamOnPrime.”

Well you win some . You lose some .. what can I say.. we try to do our very best. #AskMaddy #NishabdhamOnPrime https://t.co/QXcVvSoYac — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 9, 2020

Nishabdham/Silence, a silent film, was directed by Hemant Madhukar and bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. Starring Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles, Michael Madsen of Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs fame played a pivotal role in the film. The rest of the star cast included Anjali, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala.

The technical crew of Nishabdham/Silence includes Gopi Sunder for music and Shaneil Deo for cinematography.

The team had shot the film in various locations in the US as the story is set there. The weather conditions were extreme and going to minus degrees and it was extremely difficult for the team to shoot, we hear. However, the director completed the shooting in those harsh conditions to get the best visual effects. The plan was to release the film at the theatres after the lockdown ends but was eventually released on the OTT for various reasons

Speaking about its OTT release, R Madhavan had said in an interview earlier, “I always imagined it to be a theatrical release because of Anushka Shetty because she is such a big name in Telugu. The film also has a lot of Telugu actors in general. In Andhra Pradesh, to see a film with the public in theatre is a different experience, it is a celebration of sorts. That will be missed for sure but having said that, the fans won't be disappointed as they get to see the film whenever they want. This one breaks barriers. Even though I am a tad bit disappointed that film won't have a public reaction per se of first day first show, I am happy that more people get to see it and people can put their reactions on social media.”

